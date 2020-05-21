Loughlin, Giannulli to serve prison time for college scam

“Full House” actress Lori Loughlin has agreed to serve two months behind bars and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, has agreed to serve five months as part of a deal to plead guilty to cheating the college admissions process, according to court papers.Loughlin, 55, and Giannulli, 56, are scheduled to plead guilty Friday via video conference before a federal judge in Boston, who must approve the deal.

It’s a stunning reversal for the famous couple who insisted for the last year they were innocent and that investigators had fabricated evidence against them. Their decision comes about two weeks after the judge rejected their bid to dismiss the case over allegations of misconduct by federal authorities.

Little Richard laid to rest in Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. | Little Richard was remembered not just as a rock ‘n’ roll pioneer but a man of generosity and faith at a memorial service at his alma mater where he was laid to rest Wednesday.

Mourners gathered at Oakwood University to pay their respects, many wearing face masks and standing a few feet apart at the outdoor service at the school’s cemetery.

Oakwood University President Leslie Pollard spoke of the thoughtfulness of the singer, who throughout his career sold more than 30 million records.

Richard died on May 9 following a battle with bone cancer at 87.

Clarkson, Trebek among Daytime Emmy nominees

LOS ANGELES | The first season of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” received Daytime Emmy Awards nominations for best entertainment talk show and host, while “Jeopardy!” veteran Alex Trebek’s nod for best game show host could give him a second consecutive win in the category.

“General Hospital” earned a leading 23 nominations Thursday, including best daytime drama, lead actress nods for Finola Hughes and Maura West, and lead actor nods for Steve Burton and Jon Lindstrom.

Trebek, who has continued to host “Jeopardy!” as he battles pancreatic cancer, has won six Daytime Emmys for his work on the show, and received a lifetime achievement Emmy award in 2011.

Tennessee State president ‘thrilled’ by Oprah gift

NASHVILLE, Tenn. | Tennessee State University President Glenda Glover was “thrilled” to receive a call from Oprah Winfrey asking what she could do to help Nashville residents suffering from the economic turmoil.

Glover and Mt. Zion Baptist Church Bishop Joseph Walker III worked together with other churches and groups to create Nashville Nurtures, which recently distributed 10,000 Kroger gift cards for $200 to families.

Speaking to reporters by video conference on Tuesday, Winfrey said she doesn’t usually talk about her charitable work, but she’s discussing it now because she wants to inspire other people to help during this pandemic.