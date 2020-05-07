History channel working on doc with Bill Clinton

NEW YORK | The History channel says former President Bill Clinton will help shape and be a part of an upcoming documentary series on the American presidency.

During an announcement of programming plans on Thursday, the network said the series will “explore the history of the American presidency and the struggle for a more perfect union.”

It is being produced internally by the History channel and is expected to air in early 2021.

History says it has signed with historian Doris Kearns Goodwin to make presidential miniseries on Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt.

‘Let’s Make a Deal’ asks frontline staff to join its special

NEW YORK | Wayne Brady and the folks at “Let’s Make a Deal” want to honor those fighting the coronavirus — and they don’t have to wear their capes if they don’t want to.

The CBS daytime game show that usually has a studio audience in zany costumes is asking front-line workers to submit a video audition for an upcoming special online edition of the show.

Several contestants on the “Let’s Make a Deal: At Home” edition of the show have been front-line workers, but the new recruitment is intended to help dedicate an entire show to them.

“Let’s Make a Deal” hopes to attract “doctors, nurses, paramedics, delivery drivers, nursing home attendants and any other individual out there providing care, safety and services.”

New Banksy art unveiled at hospital to thank workers

LONDON | A new work by the elusive street artist Banksy, honoring health workers, has been unveiled at a British hospital.

The framed picture, titled “Game Changer,” depicts a young boy sitting on the floor playing with a nurse superhero toy. Batman and Spiderman action figure toys lie in a wastepaper basket next to the boy.

Health officials said it was a “massive boost to morale” for everyone at the hospital, which has seen at least two members of staff die after contracting the new coronavirus.

La Scala opens virtual tour during virus lockdown

MILAN | Milan’s famed La Scala opera house on Thursday unveiled a virtual journey through its ornate premises and rich archives via Google Arts & Culture, with serendipitous timing as theaters throughout Italy and the western world remain closed due to the coronavirus.

The project has been in the works for years, and organizers accelerated it during the coronavirus, knowing there was a captive audience eager for cultural outlets. To herald the event, the La Scala orchestra and artists released a video performance of an excerpt from Verdi’s ‘’Simon Boccanegra,’’ with musicians and singers performing in their gardens, living rooms, balconies and studios.