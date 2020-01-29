DJ Khaled, Cardi B, Gaga to perform during Super Bowl week

MIAMI — DJ Khaled will be celebrating his first-ever Grammy win in the city where the former radio host built his career: Miami.

The hitmaker will perform at multiple pre-Super Bowl events this week, which will be jam-packed with other A-list celebrities, including Diddy, Shaquille O'Neal, Lady Gaga, Lizzo, Post Malone, Kevin Hart, Vin Diesel, Cardi B, Chris Brown, Guns N' Roses and Maroon 5.

Khaled is fresh off winning a Grammy Award for best rap/sung performance for "Higher," a collaboration with late rapper Nipsey Hussle and R&B star John Legend

Aaron Hernandez's fiancee speaks out on documentary series

BOSTON — The fiancee of former NFL star Aaron Hernandez spoke publicly for the first time since the release of a documentary series examining his life more than two years after he killed himself in his prison cell.

Hernandez's fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins, said in an interview with "Good Morning America" on Wednesday morning that she had been unaware the late New England Patriots tight end was bisexual. Jenkins said she "would not have loved him differently" if he had told her.

"Although I have a child with Aaron, I still can't tell you how he was feeling inside," Jenkins said. "No one can."

The three-part Netflix series "Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez," was released Jan. 15. Jenkins said she was offered compensation to be interviewed by the producers but declined and was not interviewed.

Hernandez killed himself in 2017 while serving a life sentenced for murdering his friend Odin Lloyd in 2013.

BBC to cut an estimated 450 jobs in modernization plan

LONDON — The BBC said Wednesday that plans to "modernize" the British broadcaster's newsroom will lead to the loss of an estimated 450 jobs.

The cuts represent a substantial blow to the national public service broadcaster, which has a worldwide reputation for high quality news and entertainment programs.

BBC News employs about 6,000 people, including 1,700 outside the U.K., according to an article about the job cuts on its website.

Rapper Fetty Wap likely to see charges tossed in Vegas fight

LAS VEGAS — A judge has agreed to dismiss charges against Fetty Wap stemming from a fight last year at a Las Vegas hotel if the rapper stays out of trouble.

An attorney for Fetty Wap, whose real name is Willie Maxwell, entered into the agreement with prosecutors Monday to toss the misdemeanor battery charges in July, court records show.

Fetty Wap was arrested Sept. 1 after he was accused of hitting a security officer who arrived to break up a scuffle at a valet area of The Mirage resort on the Las Vegas Strip.