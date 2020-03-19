Conan O’Brien

to return to air, with an iPhone

from home

NEW YORK | With iPhones and Skype, Conan O’Brien is going back on the air.

The late-night host said he will resume putting out new episodes of TBS’ “Conan” on March 30. His staff will remain at home, and the show will be cobbled together with O’Brien on an iPhone and guests via Skype.

The late-night shows have all shut down production due to the coronavirus pandemic to avoid congregating live audiences and large TV crews.

Cannes Film Festival postponed

NEW YORK | France’s Cannes Film Festival, arguably the world’s most prestigious film festival and cinema’s largest annual gathering, has postponed its 73rd edition due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers of the French Riviera festival, scheduled to take place May 12 through May 23, said Thursday that they are considering moving the festival to the end of June or the beginning of July.

Organizers had been extremely reluctant to cancel Cannes. But as the pandemic spread through France, it became all but inevitable that a massive gathering like Cannes would be canceled.

Tired of ‘Into the Wild’ rescues, locals want bus removed

ANCHORAGE, Alaska | They’re tired of the deaths and multiple rescues near a decrepit old bus whose legendary status continues to lure adventurers to one of Alaska’s most unforgiving hinterlands, and now officials in the nearest town want the it removed, something the state has no intention of doing.

The long-abandoned vehicle was made famous in the 1996 “Into the Wild” book and later in the movie of the same name. Scores of travelers have been rescued and two have died trying to cross the unpredictable Teklanika River while seeking to retrace the steps of Christopher McCandless along the Stampede Trail.

Even though it won’t remove the bus, Department of Natural Resources spokesman Dan Saddler said the state would be open to exploring the warning signage idea.

Museum scales back of Oklahoma City bombing anniversary

OKLAHOMA CITY | The Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum is planning to offer a recorded, one-hour television program in place of a live ceremony to mark the 25th anniversary of the Oklahoma City bombing due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

The program will be offered to television stations statewide for broadcast on April 19 in place of a live ceremony.