‘Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee’ is Seinfeld’s show

NEW YORK — Jerry Seinfeld’s “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” was his creation despite copyright claims by a one-time collaborator who helped direct the first episode, an appeals court said Thursday.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan ruled against writer Christian Charles in a five-paragraph written order upholding a decision by Judge Alison J. Nathan.

Charles said he suggested in November 2001 that they create a television show featuring two friends driving and talking in a car that could be titled “Two Stupid Guys In A Stupid Car Driving To A Stupid Town.”

The court said Charles waited beyond the three-year statute of limitations to sue even though he had been paid over $100,000 and after Seinfeld said in 2012 that the show was his idea.

CBS reimagines ‘Equalizer,’ ‘The Silence of the Lambs’

NEW YORK | Queen Latifah, Rebecca Breeds and Thomas Middleditch are set to star in three new CBS shows for the 2020-21 season as the network adds a reimagined “Equalizer,” a show based on “The Silence of the Lambs” and a comedy about organ donation.

Queen Latifah steps into the role of a retired special-ops agent who fiercely believes in justice in “Equalizer,” playing a character previously portrayed on TV and film by Edward Woodward and Denzel Washington.

Idris Elba lends his voice to a song helping relief efforts

NEW YORK | Idris Elba, who battled the coronavirus this year, has lent his voice to a new song about black men and mental health that will benefit pandemic relief efforts.

Elba is featured on the song “Kings” by Kosine, a singer-songwriter-producer best known for crafting hits for Big Sean, Nicki Minaj and Rihanna. Kosine, whose real name is Marcos Palacios, is one-half of the production duo Da Internz.

“This song looks at mental health, mental enrichment. We should stay away from conspiracies as they are a collision of fear and ignorance, two factors that erode our mental health,” Elba wrote on his Instagram page.

‘SNL’ writer’s memoir co-stars Crystal, Radner

LOS ANGELES | You may not know it, but if you treasure the early years of “Saturday Night Live” or are a fan of “It’s Garry Shandling’s Show” or “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” Alan Zweibel makes you laugh.

In nearly 50 years and counting as a writer, Zweibel helped shape the tone of “SNL” and crafted TV and stage projects with Billy Crystal, Gilda Radner and Larry David. He belatedly overcame the nerves that stymied a stand-up career, but Zweibel’s behind-the-camera success crowds out regret.

He details the high points and some painfully low ones in “Laugh Lines: My Life Helping Funny People Be Funnier.”