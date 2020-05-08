Seinfeld Comedians in Cars

Jerry Seinfeld attends the “Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee,” at The Paley Center for Media, in Beverly Hills, California.

 Associated Press

‘Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee’ is Seinfeld’s show

NEW YORK — Jerry Seinfeld’s “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” was his creation despite copyright claims by a one-time collaborator who helped direct the first episode, an appeals court said Thursday.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan ruled against writer Christian Charles in a five-paragraph written order upholding a decision by Judge Alison J. Nathan.

Charles said he suggested in November 2001 that they create a television show featuring two friends driving and talking in a car that could be titled “Two Stupid Guys In A Stupid Car Driving To A Stupid Town.”

The court said Charles waited beyond the three-year statute of limitations to sue even though he had been paid over $100,000 and after Seinfeld said in 2012 that the show was his idea.

CBS reimagines ‘Equalizer,’ ‘The Silence of the Lambs’

NEW YORK | Queen Latifah, Rebecca Breeds and Thomas Middleditch are set to star in three new CBS shows for the 2020-21 season as the network adds a reimagined “Equalizer,” a show based on “The Silence of the Lambs” and a comedy about organ donation.

Queen Latifah steps into the role of a retired special-ops agent who fiercely believes in justice in “Equalizer,” playing a character previously portrayed on TV and film by Edward Woodward and Denzel Washington.

Idris Elba lends his voice to a song helping relief efforts

NEW YORK | Idris Elba, who battled the coronavirus this year, has lent his voice to a new song about black men and mental health that will benefit pandemic relief efforts.

Elba is featured on the song “Kings” by Kosine, a singer-songwriter-producer best known for crafting hits for Big Sean, Nicki Minaj and Rihanna. Kosine, whose real name is Marcos Palacios, is one-half of the production duo Da Internz.

“This song looks at mental health, mental enrichment. We should stay away from conspiracies as they are a collision of fear and ignorance, two factors that erode our mental health,” Elba wrote on his Instagram page.

‘SNL’ writer’s memoir co-stars Crystal, Radner

LOS ANGELES | You may not know it, but if you treasure the early years of “Saturday Night Live” or are a fan of “It’s Garry Shandling’s Show” or “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” Alan Zweibel makes you laugh.

In nearly 50 years and counting as a writer, Zweibel helped shape the tone of “SNL” and crafted TV and stage projects with Billy Crystal, Gilda Radner and Larry David. He belatedly overcame the nerves that stymied a stand-up career, but Zweibel’s behind-the-camera success crowds out regret.

He details the high points and some painfully low ones in “Laugh Lines: My Life Helping Funny People Be Funnier.”