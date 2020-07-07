At libel trial, Depp blasts Amber Heard's 'sick' abuse claim

LONDON — Johnny Depp said Tuesday that ex-wife Amber Heard had made "sick" claims of abuse and falsely branded him a monster, as the actor testified in a U.K. libel case that hinges on who was the aggressor in the celebrity couple's violent, toxic relationship

Depp is suing British tabloid The Sun over an April 2018 story headlined "Potty - How can JK Rowling be 'genuinely happy' casting wife beater Johnny Depp in the new Fantastic Beasts film?" The newspaper's lawyers plan to use Heard's allegations of abuse by Depp to defend the "wife beater" claim.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star strongly denies Heard's claims that he assaulted her during their tempestuous marriage, and is suing The Sun's publisher, News Group Newspapers, and its executive editor, Dan Wootton.

A three-week trial over his libel claims opened Tuesday at the High Court in London. It is one of the first major cases to be held in person since Britain began to lift its coronavirus lockdown.

Depp, 57, and Heard, 34, met on the set of the 2011 comedy "The Rum Diary" and married in Los Angeles in February 2015. They divorced in 2017, and now bitterly accuse one another of abuse.

'The Blues Brothers' Wauconda beach to reopen after 30 years

WAUCONDA, Ill. — Wauconda's iconic beach seen in the "The Blues Brothers" movie is set to open after a $3 million renovation.

After a prolonged wait due to the coronavirus pandemic, the northeastern Illinois beach is set to open to the public Wednesday, the Daily Herald reported. The initial grand opening was envisioned for Memorial Day weekend.

The beach, featured in the classic 1980 film "The Blues Brothers," was formerly a privately run attraction founded by the late Phil Froehlke in the 1920s.

Froelich's descendants closed the beach in 1990 due to rising insurance costs, but park district leaders preserved the site and took over when the family opted to sell in 2016.

Former Kasabian frontman pleads guilty to assault

LONDON — Former Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan was sentenced to 200 hours of unpaid work after pleading guilty Tuesday at Leicester Magistrates' Court to assaulting his former fiancée.

The case came a day after Meighan quit the band, releasing a statement saying he was dealing with "personal issues."

Closed circuit television footage of the attack was played in court as 39-year-old Meighan wiped his eyes and held his head in his hands.

His lawyer Michelle Heeley told the court he "offers his sincere apologies to the people he has let down and he has sought to address his offending behavior.''

Movie theater chains sue New Jersey governor over closures

TRENTON, N.J.— Several national movie theater chains have filed a lawsuit against New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy over the Democrat's decision to keep theaters closed as other public places are allowed to reopen while the state recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The suit filed Monday in federal court in Trenton alleges the failure to allow theaters to reopen while houses of worship and other public entities are allowed to constitutes a violation of the theaters' rights to free speech, equal protection and due process.

Among those suing are AMC, Cinemark and Regal. They are seeking a restraining order to allow theaters to reopen. A spokesman for the National Association of Theatre Owners, also a plaintiff in the suit, said it is the first such court action brought as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Places of worship were allowed to resume indoor gatherings beginning last month, with restrictions on capacity and guidelines including the wearing of face coverings and maintaining social distancing.

Other venues including libraries, museums, aquariums, and public and private social clubs were allowed to reopen this month, but movie theaters, performing arts centers, gyms and fitness centers and indoor amusement and water parks continued to be barred from opening their indoor spaces, according to the suit.

The theater groups claim they have presented detailed safety plans to the state specifying how they would ensure the safety of patrons and employees.

"Rather than address these comprehensive safety proposals in any meaningful way, Defendants have chosen to continue to discriminate against movie theatres and to continue to require the closure of indoor movie theatres," the suit claims. "The ostensible reason offered by Defendants is that there are other and virtual ways to watch movies. Defendants have not applied this rationale to the other places of public assembly that Defendants have permitted to reopen."

In an email Tuesday, a spokeswoman for Murphy said the governor's office does not comment on pending litigation.

Founded in the English city of Leicester in 1997, Kasabian released its self-titled first album in 2004. The band has released six albums and headlined Glastonbury and other major music festivals.