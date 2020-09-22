Lennon's killer says he sought glory, deserved death penalty

ALBANY, N.Y. | The man who killed John Lennon in 1980 says he was seeking glory and deserved the death penalty for a "despicable" act.

Mark David Chapman made the comments in response to questions last month from a parole board, which denied him parole for an 11th time. As in previous parole board hearings, the now 65-year-old inmate expressed remorse for gunning down the former Beatle outside the musician's Manhattan apartment building.

Looking back 40 years later, Chapman called his actions "creepy" and "despicable." He said he thinks all the time about the pain he inflicted on Lennon's wife, Yoko Ono.

Chapman shot and killed Lennon on the night of Dec. 8, 1980, as he and Ono were returning to their Upper West Side apartment. Lennon had signed an autograph for Chapman on a copy of his recently released album, "Double Fantasy," earlier that day.

Chapman is serving a 20-years-to-life sentence at Wende Correctional Facility, east of Buffalo. He told the board he would have "no complaint whatsoever" if they chose to leave him in prison for the rest of his life.

Kevin Hart inks new multi-platform deal with SiriusXM

LOS ANGELES | Kevin Hart is bringing more of his funny back to SiriusXM.

The satellite radio company announced on Tuesday a new multi-platform deal with Hart and his comedy network Laugh Out Loud. The superstar comedian-actor will host new regular and live programs on his channel, Laugh Out Loud Radio, while expanding additional comedic programming that includes radio shows, podcasts and on-demand video.

Hart said the deal with SiriusXM will give him more creative control. He said the new programs will enable him to provide more "real, raw and authentic conversations."

As part of the deal, Hart will interview top comedians on his new regular show. He will also host more live editions of his bi-weekly program with his longtime friends called the Plastic Cup Boyz, who include Will "Spank" Horton, Na'im Lynn, Joey Wells, Harry Ratchford and Wayne Brown.

Hart called working alongside the Plastic Cup Boyz a bonus.

Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM's president and CCO, said he believes the collaboration with Hart can create a "bold vision of what comedy should be in the audio world."

Tommy DeVito, founding member of the Four Seasons, dies

NEWARK, N.J. | Tommy DeVito, a founding member of the 1960s Four Seasons band, has died from the coronavirus at the age of 92, NJ.com reported.

His former bandmate Frankie Vallie wrote in a post on Facebook that DeVito had died, and said, "We send our love to his family during this most difficult time."

Actor Alfred Nittoli said in a separate Facebook post that DeVito died Monday evening in Las Vegas at the age of 92.

DeVito along with Valli, Bob Gaudio and Nick Massi founded the Four Seasons in 1960 and sang huge hits like, "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," and "Oh, What a Night."

Sweet 16: Post Malone leads Billboard Awards nominations

NEW YORK | Post Malone is the sunflower of the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

The multi-platinum 25-year-old star scored 16 nominations, dick clark productions and NBC announced Tuesday. Malone's nominations include top artist, top male artist, top rap artist and top streaming songs artist.

His 2019 album "Hollywood's Bleeding" — which featured the hits "Circles," "Wow" and "Goodbyes" — is up for top Billboard 200 album while "Sunflower," his collaboration with Swae Lee from the Oscar-winning animation "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," is nominated for top rap song, top collaboration and top streaming song.

Lil Nas X follows Malone with 13 nominations, while Billie Eilish and Khalid each scored 12 nods. Malone, Eilish and Khalid will compete for the show's biggest award, top artist, along with Taylor Swift and Jonas Brothers.

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards will broadcast live from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Oct. 14, though dick clark or NBC didn't offer specifics on how the show would be handled during the pandemic. The 2020 awards show was originally supposed to take place in April but was postponed because of the coronavirus.