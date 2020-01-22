April trial set for Cuba Gooding Jr. in bar groping case NEW YORK | Two women who have accused Cuba Gooding Jr. of sexual misconduct will be allowed to testify at his trial on charges that he groped three other women at Manhattan bars in 2018 and 2019, a judge ruled Wednesday.

An April 21 trial date was set for Gooding, who previously pleaded not guilty to an updated indictment that covers the three accusations of groping.

Prosecutors said they had 19 other women who could testify that the Oscar-winning “Jerry Maguire” actor was also inappropriate with them in similar settings — bars, hotels and restaurants going back as far as 2001.

Gooding has denied the charges.

Aerosmith drummer sues to rejoin band

BOSTON | Aerosmith’s drummer, Joey Kramer, is suing his bandmates because they won’t let him play as the band is set to perform and be honored at Grammy events this week.

Kramer, a founding member of the band launched in Boston, said in a lawsuit filed this month in Massachusetts Superior Court that he has been kept out of the band after he hurt his ankle last year and missed shows, including part of the band’s lucrative residency at a Las Vegas casino.

Kramer says his bandmates required him to earn his job back by performing a series of solo rehearsals to prove he could play “at an appropriate level,” according to his lawsuit.

He notes in his lawsuit that singer Steven Tyler jand guitarists Joe Perry have all been recently sidelined with injuries and illnesses and weren’t asked to re-audition for their jobs.

Ex-Grammys CEO denies rape allegation

LOS ANGELES | Former Grammys CEO Neil Portnow said Wednesday that a rape allegation against him aired by his successor in a complaint against the Recording Academy is “false and outrageous.”

Portnow released a statement saying that the academy conducted a thorough and independent investigation of the accusation and he was “completely exonerated.”

“This document is filled with inaccurate, false and outrageous and terribly hurtful claims against me,” Portnow said. “There was no basis for the allegations, and once again I deny them unequivocally.”

Illinois prosecutors make plan for their 1st R. Kelly trial

CHICAGO | Illinois prosecutors said Wednesday that the first of four Chicago sexual abuse cases against R. Kelly that they’ll take to trial involves a hairdresser who says the R&B singer forced himself on her during a 2003 appointment.

Although Cook County prosecutors told Judge Lawrence Frank that they’d begin with the case involving Lanita Carter, who was 24 years old when she says Kelly attacked her, it’s possible that the other three accusers could testify at that first trial.

Cook County Judge Lawrence Flood scheduled the first of the four trails to begin on Sept. 14.