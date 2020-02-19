In the spirit of Whitney: Houston Hologram tour set to begin

BURBANK, Calif. — Whitney Houston is about to appear on the concert stage again.

Eight years after her death, a holographic Houston will embark on a European tour that starts in England on Feb. 25 and runs through early April, with U.S. dates expected to follow.

The concert set includes most of her biggest hits — "How Will I Know," "Saving All My Love For You," and "I Will Always Love You."

The show, which was first conceived five years ago, used a body double along with hundreds of hours of Houston performances and extensive CGI synthesizing.

The ambitious performance is the modest brainchild of Whitney Houston herself, in at least one respect.

Rapper Pop Smoke slain in Hollywood Hills shooting

LOS ANGELES — An up-and-coming rapper known as Pop Smoke was fatally shot during a break-in early Wednesday at a Hollywood Hills home, his label said.

Police officers found a victim shortly before 5 a.m. after responding to a 911 call from someone who reported intruders including one armed with a handgun were breaking in, said Capt. Steve Lurie.

Public listings show that the home is owned by Edwin Arroyave and his wife Teddi Mellencamp, daughter of singer John Mellencamp and star of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

Several people who were in the house were detained and then released, Lurie said.

Burger King breaks the mold with new advertising campaign

The burger chain is portraying its Whopper covered in mold in print and TV ads running in Europe and the U.S. The message: Burger King is removing artificial preservatives from its signature burger.

The company, already known for irreverent ad campaigns, turned it up a notch, including a time-lapse of a decaying burger on Twitter. That imagery goes beyond the print ads that show a 28-day-old burger — a week beyond.

Early reaction to the campaign Wednesday was a mix of applause for the shift away from preservatives, to disgust.

'NCIS' leads the way on quiet television week

NEW YORK — Two long-running television competitions, "American Idol" and "Survivor," debuted new seasons this past week but it was another old reliable that beat them both.

"NCIS," where star Mark Harmon has been solving crimes since the series began on CBS in September 2003, was easily the most-watched series of the week and the only to exceed 10 million viewers in live viewing, the Nielsen company said.

"American Idol" was ABC's most popular show last week, and exceeded 8 million viewers for a round of auditions. "Survivor," which is bringing back 20 former winners to compete in its 20th season in 2020, was seen by 6.7 million people