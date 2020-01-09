John Legend to perform at Prince tribute concert

NEW YORK | John Legend, Foo Fighters, Alicia Keys, Chris Martin, H.E.R. and Earth, Wind & Fire are set to perform at a Prince tribute concert this month.

The Recording Academy announced Thursday that “Let’s Go Crazy: The GRAMMY Salute to Prince” will tape at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Jan. 28, two days after the 62nd annual Grammy Awards. The show will air on CBS later in the year.

Other performers set to honor the Purple One are Mavis Staples, Usher, Beck, Common, Gary Clark Jr., Juanes, St. Vincent and Susanna Hoffs.

Prince died on April 21, 2016.

Bill Cosby asks Pennsylvania high court to review conviction

Comedian Bill Cosby filed an appeal Thursday of a court decision last month that upheld his conviction for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his home.

The latest appeal — filed with the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, which does not have to take the case — focuses on four key trial issues, including the judge’s decision to let five other accusers testify and to send Cosby to trial despite what he called a binding agreement with an earlier prosecutor that he would not be charged in the case.

Cosby, 82, is serving a three- to 10-year prison term at a maximum-security state prison in Pennsylvania.

Statue mocking Donald Trump torched in Slovenia

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia | A wooden statue mocking U.S. President Donald Trump was burned to the ground Thursday in Slovenia, the birthplace of his wife Melania, authorities said.

The nearly 26-foot high structure, erected last year in a village in northeast of Slovenia, showed Trump with his trademark hair style, blue suit, white shirt and a long red tie.

Slovenian police are looking for the arsonist.

Although the construction quickly became a tourist attraction, some local villagers were unhappy with its appearance, pledging to torch it by Halloween.

Justin Bieber

says he’s battling Lyme disease

NEW YORK | Justin Bieber says that he has been battling Lyme disease.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the pop star wrote that “it’s been a rough couple years but (I’m) getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever.”

Lyme disease is transmitted by Ixodes ticks, also known as deer ticks. Lyme can cause flu-like conditions, neurological problems, joint pain and other symptoms.