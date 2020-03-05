Harvey Weinstein moved to NYC jail after heart procedure

NEW YORK — Harvey Weinstein was moved Thursday to an infirmary unit at New York City's notorious Rikers Island jail complex after undergoing a heart procedure at the hospital where he'd been held since his conviction last month on rape and sexual assault charges.

Weinstein's spokesman, Juda Engelmayer, said that the former film producer's procedure Wednesday at Bellevue Hospital was "deemed successful."

Weinstein, 67, was originally supposed to go to Rikers Island immediately after his Feb. 24 conviction, but he was detoured to Bellevue Hospital amid concerns about high blood pressure and heart palpitations. He was at the hospital for more than a week.

Taylor Swift donates $1 million to Tennessee tornado relief

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Taylor Swift is donating $1 million to tornado relief efforts in Middle Tennessee, where deadly storms ravaged counties this week, including in Nashville.

In an Instagram post made Thursday, Swift said "Nashville is my home." She added that "the fact that so many people have lost their homes and so much more in Middle Tennessee is devastating to me." She included a link to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund. The statewide death toll was 24.

A spokesperson for the pop singer confirmed the donation.

A monstrous tornado tore a 2-mile-long path through Putnam County early Tuesday, killing 18 people, including five children under 13. Another 88 were injured, some critically. Another powerful storm barreled eastward from Nashville along a 50-mile path, killing five; another storm-related death occurred in a county west of Nashville.

R. Kelly pleads not guilty; feds say new charges planned

CHICAGO — R&B singer R. Kelly on Thursday pleaded not guilty to an updated federal indictment that includes child pornography charges and allegations involving a new accuser, while prosecutors said more charges alleging yet another victim are upcoming.

Kelly, 53, stood silently in orange prison garb with his hands behind his back as his attorney entered the plea on his behalf at the arraignment hearing in Chicago.

The government plans to file more new charges in the coming weeks, adding another accuser, prosecutor Angel Krull said during the hearing. She didn't elaborate except to say agents recently seized more than 100 electronic devices, including hard drives, in the case.

The possibility of new charges in yet another superseding indictment was among the reasons cited by U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber to push Kelly's April 27 trial date to Oct. 13.

Drip too hard: Lil Baby gives school $150K for scholarships

ATLANTA — Atlanta rapper Lil Baby surprised students at his former high school with a performance and $150,000 to establish a scholarship program, officials announced.

Lil Baby, whose real name is Dominique Jones, announced the endowed $150,000 scholarship program titled "My Turn" for students at Booker T. Washington High School, news outlets reported Wednesday.

The Grammy-nominated rapper said scholarships will be awarded to students who show excellence and leadership in the classroom.

Atlanta Public Schools officials said the first scholarship was awarded to a senior who will attend Dartmouth College in the fall and play football there. The specific amount of that scholarship wasn't immediately disclosed.