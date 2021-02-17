U.K. queen's husband Prince Philip, 99, admitted to hospital

LONDON | Britain's 99-year-old Prince Philip has been admitted to a London hospital after feeling unwell, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday.

The palace said the husband of Queen Elizabeth II was admitted to the private King Edward VII Hospital on Tuesday evening.

It called the admission "a precautionary measure" taken on the advice of Philip's doctor. The palace said Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, is expected to remain for a few days of "observation and rest."

His illness is not believed to be related to COVID-19. The queen and Philip received a first dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus in early January.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office said he "sends his best wishes to the Duke of Edinburgh as he undergoes a few days of rest in hospital."

Philip retired from public duties in 2017 and rarely appears in public. His most recent public event was a military ceremony at Buckingham Palace in July.

Man arrested in hit-and-run death of Nicki Minaj's father

MINEOLA, N.Y. | A 70-year-old man arrested Wednesday in the hit-and-run death of rapper Nicki Minaj's father stopped briefly to ask the injured man if he was OK but didn't call for help, police said.

Charles Polevich faces charges of leaving the scene of an incident and tampering with physical evidence in connection with the death last week of 64-year-old Robert Maraj on New York's Long Island.

Polevich, who splits time between Long Island and Guam, where he runs an environmental consulting business, is free on bail following an arraignment in Nassau County court. As a result of his arrest, his driver's license has been suspended, he was ordered to surrender his passport and a judge said he can't leave the state.

"He was absolutely aware of what happened," Nassau County Police Detective Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick said at a news conference.

"He got out of the car and he looked at the deceased, got into his car, and made the conscious decision to leave instead of dialing 911, instead of calling an ambulance for the man," Fitzpatrick said. "He went home and secluded the vehicle. He's well aware of what he did."

'Game of Thrones' stars Harington, Leslie welcome baby boy

LONDON | The house of Harington and Leslie has an heir.

"Game of Thrones" stars Rose Leslie and Kit Harington have welcomed a baby boy, their first child together.

Harington's publicist Marianna Shafran confirmed the birth Tuesday, saying Harington and Leslie are "very very happy!"

No further details were given.

It's the first child for both the 34-year-old Scottish actor Leslie and the 34-year-old English actor Harington, who married in 2018.

They announced in September that they were expecting the child.

CNN shifting daytime, weekend schedule after Baldwin exit

NEW YORK | CNN is shuffling its daytime and weekend lineups following the announcement by anchor Brooke Baldwin that she will be leaving the network after 13 years in April.

Alisyn Camerota will be leaving the morning shift to host CNN's "Newsroom" from 2 to 4 p.m. Eastern each day, with co-anchor Victor Blackwell, who has been a regular on CNN's weekend schedule.

She will be replaced on "New Day," from 6 to 9 a.m., by Brianna Keilar, who had been working in the early afternoon. John Berman will remain as morning co-anchor.

Ana Cabrera — regularly seen on the weekend — will begin as host of a weekday newscast from 1 to 2 p.m.

Baldwin, who said she's writing a book on empowerment of women, said on the air Tuesday that she's leaving without another job lined up, admitting she's "feeling very vulnerable." She was sick last year with COVID, and shared her experience with viewers. Baldwin hosted "Newsroom'' at 3 p.m. weekdays