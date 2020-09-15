Madonna to direct, co-write biopic about herself

NEW YORK | A biopic about Madonna has found a uniquely qualified director: Madonna, herself.

Universal Pictures announced Tuesday that the studio is developing an untitled film about the pop star that Madonna will direct and co-write with “Juno” scribe Diablo Cody. Madonna said she wants the film to convey “the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer – a human being, trying to make her way in this world.”

“The focus of this film will always be music,” said Madonna in a statement. “Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision.”

Boyega quits ambassador role over Chinese ad

LONDON | Black actor John Boyega has stepped down from his role as a global ambassador for perfume brand Jo Malone after the company decided to hire a Chinese actor to replace him in an ad he created.

The “Star Wars” star wrote Tuesday on Twitter that the brand’s decision to “replace my campaign in China by using my concepts and substituting a local brand ambassador for me, without either my consent or prior notice, was wrong.”

Jo Malone, an upscale British perfume brand owned by Estée Lauder, has said that replacing Boyega with Chinese star Liu Haoran in the ad campaign was a misstep. It has removed the ad and apologized.

Rosa Parks’ home displayed in Italy as race tensions rise

NAPLES, Italy | The run-down, paint-chipped Detroit house where U.S. civil rights icon Rosa Parks took refuge after her historic bus boycott is going on display in Italy in a setting that couldn’t be more incongruous: the imposing central courtyard of the Royal Palace in Naples.

It’s the latest stop for the house in a years-long saga that began when Parks’ niece saved the tiny two-story home from demolition in Detroit after the 2008 financial crisis. She donated it to an American artist who took it apart and rebuilt it for public display in Germany, and now Italy, after failing to find a permanent resting place for it in the U.S.

Artist Ryan Mendoza has been campaigning for more than five years to draw attention to the historic value of the home, where Parks lived for a short time after her 1955 defining act of defiance: refusing to give up her seat on a bus to a white passenger in Montgomery, Alabama.

ViacomCBS to rebrand CBS All Access as Paramount Plus

NEW YORK | ViacomCBS will rebrand its CBS All Access streaming service as Paramount Plus, set to debut early next year with new, original shows.

The expanded streaming service has been in the works since February, when CEO Bob Bakish said ViacomCBS planned to add “substantial content” to CBS All Access by drawing from a number of its media platforms.

The new service will add shows from BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, other Paramount Pictures and ViacomCBS brands, in addition to what CBS All Access already offers.

CBS was one of the first media companies to launch its own streaming service. Its $6-a-month service CBS All Access includes original programming such as new “Star Trek” series and a revival of “The Twilight Zone.” The service also has old and current broadcast shows.