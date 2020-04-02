'Top Gun Maverick' postponed to December due to coronavirus

NEW YORK — Hollywood's summer movie season is all but finished. "Top Gun Maverick" became the latest would-be blockbuster to be rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Paramount Pictures on Thursday announced that sequel to the 1986 original will now open Dec. 23 instead of June 24. "Top Gun Maverick," starring Tom Cruise, follows an exodus of the big-budget spectacles that annually land in theaters in summertime.

Most of the season's top movies have in the last week departed the summer. With the pandemic's quickening spread, it remains uncertain when movie theaters will reopen, or how much appetite moviegoers will have to visit cinemas when they initially open their doors.

Summer is typically Hollywood's most lucrative time of year, when the studios unleash a barrage of sequels, superhero films and action movies.

James Patterson sets up fund to help indie booksellers

NEW YORK — James Patterson has a history of helping independent bookstores.

The best-selling novelist has donated millions in recent years to booksellers, while also giving millions to schools and libraries and literacy programs. Now, with stores closed or closing nationwide because of the coronavirus outbreak, Patterson has launched a new initiative.

On Thursday, he announced #SaveIndieBookstores, a partnership with the American Booksellers Association and the Book Industry Charitable Foundation. Reese Witherspoon, who has gained a wide following among readers through her book club picks, posted a video on Instagram in support of Patterson's efforts.

Patterson is contributing $500,000 and is urging others to contribute this month.

On Thursday, NPD BookScan reported the second significant drop in sales in the past three weeks. According to BookScan, which tracks around 85 percent of the print market, sales fell 9 percent from the week before, when the numbers were relatively stable.

SXSW partners with Amazon to put its film festival online

NEW YORK — The popcorn will be bring your own and the barbecue won't be as good, but the Austin, Texas, SXSW Film Festival is moving online after having its 27th edition canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.

SXSW announced Thursday that it's partnering with Amazon Prime Video to stream as much of its movie line-up as possible for a 10-day period in the U.S. It will be free to viewers with or without an Amazon Prime membership.

South by Southwest organizers have worked frantically to salvage what they could of the festival and bring attention to the many films that had been planning to premiere there. SXSW, which had been scheduled to run March 13-22, last week announced awards for its competition categories, anyway.

Taylor Swift donation will help Nashville record store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Pop superstar Taylor Swift is helping out a Nashville record store closed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grimey's co-owner Doyle Davis said Thursday the store got a call last week from Swift's publicist asking how Swift could help. It was the just after Nashville's mayor issued a stay-at-home order and Davis was sending all the employees home.

The store, which also serves as a small concert venue, has been a Nashville fixture for 20 years, working closely with local record labels and many up-and-coming artists.

Swift's donation will provide direct relief to the store's 10 full time employees and three months of the health care costs for the store's group insurance plan.

"It was completely out of the blue," Davis said. "It gives me a sense of security, knowing we are solid. ...Now I know my people are taken care of."

Davis said he's never seen Swift in the store but her publicist assured him she has purchased records there.