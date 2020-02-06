King angry at CBS promo of interview questions about Bryant

NEW YORK — In the wake of a social media backlash, CBS' Gayle King says she is embarrassed and angry with how the network promoted part of her interview with WNBA star Lisa Leslie that concerned the late Kobe Bryant.

King responded via Twitter on Thursday to address the reaction to a video clip from her wide-ranging "CBS This Morning" interview with Leslie that aired Tuesday. The clip, distributed online and on CBS News' social media accounts, focused on a portion of the interview where Leslie addressed a sexual assault charge that had been brought against Bryant and dismissed.

"I know that if I had only seen the clip that you saw, I'd be extremely angry with me, too," King said. "I am mortified, I am embarrassed and I'm very angry."

CBS responded by agreeing that the excerpt "did not reflect the nature and tone" of the complete interview.

Prosecutors rest case in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial

NEW YORK — Prosecutors in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial rested their case Thursday after more than two weeks of testimony punctuated by harrowing accounts from six women, including some who said he ignored pleas of "no, no, no" and justified his behavior as the cost of getting ahead in Hollywood.

Now Weinstein's lawyers will start calling witnesses of their own as the landmark celebrity trial moves one step closer to a verdict. They haven't said whether Weinstein himself will testify. Doing so could bring big risks because prosecutors would be able to grill him about each of the allegations that jurors have already heard about in vivid detail.

The criminal charges at the trial in New York City are based on two allegations: that Weinstein raped a woman in March 2013 and that he forced oral sex on another woman in 2006.

Rolling Stones returning to North America for 15-city tour

LOS ANGELES — The Rolling Stones are returning to some North American cities where they haven't played in years.

The band announced Thursday that it will kick off a 15-city leg of its No Filter tour in San Diego on May 8. Other cities where the band will play that it hasn't performed in recently include Cleveland; St. Louis; Austin, Texas; Louisville, Kentucky; Charlotte, North Carolina; Tampa, Florida; and Vancouver, British Columbia.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. local time on Feb. 14. Additional details have been posted at the band's website, rollingstones.com.

Illinois woman gives $45 million to St. Louis Opera Theatre

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — An Illinois woman has left a $45 million bequest to the Opera Theatre of St. Louis, which will more than double the company's endowment fund, the company announced Thursday.

The gift from Phyllis Herndon Brissenden, of Springfield, Illinois, will increase the opera's endowment fund to about $80 million from the current $35 million. The organization said it is one of the largest gifts in American opera history.

Brissenden, 86, was a life board member and generous contributor to the Webster Groves-based company since it opened in 1976. She died of heart failure on Dec. 17 in Springfield, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.