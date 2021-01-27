Kevin Hart to debut SiriusXM podcast with Seinfeld as guest

LOS ANGELES | Kevin Hart will debut his new SiriusXM original podcast with Jerry Seinfeld as the series' inaugural guest.

The satellite radio company announced on Wednesday the launch of Hart's "Inside Jokes with Kevin Hart" along with two other original programs. He will host the series premiere with Seinfeld's guest appearance on the Laugh Out Loud Radio channel on Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST.

On "Inside Jokes," Hart will interview top comedians and rising stars. The superstar comedian-actor will chronicle their comedy club experiences and touch on "never-before-heard" stories.

Along with Seinfeld, the show's upcoming lineup includes Steve Harvey, Bill Burr, Cedric the Entertainer, Desus & Mero, Nick Kroll, Hasan Minhaj and Zainab Johnson.

"I'm sitting down with some of the best voices in comedy to give my listeners the stories behind the jokes they hear on stage," Hart said in a statement. "Comedians have been through it all, and I'm excited that I'll be digging deep into the lives of my peers for my first podcast."

In addition to "Inside Jokes," Hart's Laugh Out Loud will air two new shows, "Date Night with Chris and Vanessa" on Fridays and "The Ladies Room with Jazzy" on Mondays and Wednesdays. Both shows are launching this week.

Last year, SiriusXM announced a new multi-platform deal with Hart and his comedy network Laugh Out Loud. Along with his channel, Laugh Out Loud Radio, he's expected to expand additional comedic programming that includes radio shows, podcasts and on-demand video.

Hart said the deal with SiriusXM will give him more creative control. He launched LOL three years ago. His radio show "Straight from the Hart" premiered on his channel in 2018.

Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM's president and CCO, said he is excited about Hart's "Inside Jokes" podcast and new shows as "we continue to collaborate with Laugh Out Loud to shape Kevin's channel into the pinnacle of diverse comedy programming in audio entertainment."

Bernie Sanders' mittens, memes help raise $1.8M for charity

About those wooly mittens that U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders wore to the presidential inauguration, sparking endless quirky memes across social media? They've helped to raise $1.8 million in the last five days for charitable organizations in Sanders' home state of Vermont, the independent senator announced Wednesday.

The sum comes from the sale of merchandise with the Jan. 20 image of him sitting with his arms and legs crossed, clad in his brown parka and recycled wool mittens.

Sanders put the first of the so-called "Chairman Sanders" merchandise, including T-shirts, sweatshirts and stickers, on his website Thursday night and the first run sold out in less than 30 minutes, he said. More merchandise was added over the weekend and sold out by Monday morning, he said.

"Jane and I were amazed by all the creativity shown by so many people over the last week, and we're glad we can use my internet fame to help Vermonters in need," Sanders said in a written statement. "But even this amount of money is no substitute for action by Congress, and I will be doing everything I can in Washington to make sure working people in Vermont and across the country get the relief they need in the middle of the worst crisis we've faced since the Great Depression."

Sanders' mittens were made by Jen Ellis, a Vermont elementary school teacher who has a side business making mittens out of recycled wool. His inauguration look, also featuring the winter jacket made by Burton Snowboards, sparked countless memes from the photo taken by Agence France-Presse: The former presidential candidate could be found on social media timelines taking a seat on the subway, the moon and the couch with the cast of "Friends," among other creative locales.

Ellis said on social media over the weekend that Sanders called to tell her that "the mitten frenzy" had raised an enormous amount of money for Vermont charities although she was not authorized to disclose the amount, yet.

"But it's BIG and it's amazing! Thank you!! Generosity brings joy," she tweeted.

She also said she made three more pairs of mittens and donated them for fundraising to Passion 4 Paws Vermont, Outright Vermont, and would be auctioning off a pair on eBay for her daughter's college fund.

Cannes Film Festival, canceled in 2020, is postponed to July

NEW YORK | The Cannes Film Festival, canceled altogether last year by the pandemic, is postponing this year's edition from May to July in hopes of having an in-person festival.

Cannes organizers announced Wednesday that this year's festival will now take place July 6-17, about two months after its typical period. The French Riviera festival, which had run for nearly 75 years with few interruptions, is currently hoping the coronavirus recedes enough by summertime.

Cannes last year first looked at a postponement its 73rd festival to June or July before ultimately canceling altogether. The festival still went ahead with a selection announcement to celebrate the films it had planned to include in its prestigious lineup.

This year, organizers are intent on having a festival, one way or another. No details were announced Wednesday on what shape a 2021 edition might take.

If Cannes were to go forward with attendees in theaters in July, it would be the first major film festival to do so since the Venice Film Festival mounted a festival in September, with masked moviegoers and social distancing on red carpets. On Thursday, the premier independent film festival, Sundance, launches with virtual screenings and drive-in events scattered around the U.S. The Berlin Film Festival, scheduled for March in Germany, is planning a virtual event.

During the pandemic, Cannes' central hub, the Palais des Festivals, has been used for hospital beds and, more recently, as a vaccination center.

Singer Halsey is pregnant with 1st child

NEW YORK | Halsey has something new to sing about: motherhood.

The pop star announced on Instagram on Wednesday that she is expecting her first child. The 26-year-old posted photos of her baby bump with the caption: "surprise!"

A representative for the singer didn't immediately reply to an email seeking comment or additional information.

Halsey has released three platinum albums and is known for hits like "Without Me," "Bad at Love" and "Closer" with the Chainsmokers.