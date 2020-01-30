New Jerry Seinfeld book coming

in October

NEW YORK | Jerry Seinfeld has been gathering material. He is working on his first book about comedy since the million-selling “Seinlanguage” came out more than 25 years ago.

Simon & Schuster announced Thursday that the new book, currently untitled, comes out Oct. 6.

“Whenever I came up with a funny bit, whether it happened on a stage, in a conversation, or working it out on my preferred canvas, the big yellow legal pad, I kept it in one of those old-school accordion folders,” Seinfeld said. “So, I have every piece of stand-up comedy I thought was worth saving from 45 years of hacking away at this for all I was worth.”

According to the publisher, Seinfeld organized the book by decade, going back to the 1970s.

ABC suspends reporter for inaccurate report on Kobe Bryant

NEW YORK | ABC says it has suspended reporter Matt Gutman for incorrectly reporting that all four of Kobe Bryant’s children were with him in the helicopter crash north of Los Angeles on Sunday that killed the basketball star and eight others.

The network said reporting the facts accurately is a cornerstone of its business and Gutman had failed to meet its standards. It would not say on Thursday how long Gutman’s suspension would last.

Gutman’s inaccurate report came in the initial stages of reporting on the accident and was later corrected on the air.

Boston Symphony cancels Asia tour amid virus outbreak

BOSTON | The Boston Symphony Orchestra has canceled its coming tour of Asia amid concerns about the deadly virus in China.

Andris Nelsons, the orchestra’s music director, said Thursday that the decision was made out of concern for the “health and well-being” of its musicians.

The esteemed orchestra had been scheduled to go on a four-city tour that included Seoul in South Korea, Taipei in Taiwan and Shanghai and Hong Kong in China from Feb. 6 to 16.

China has reported 170 deaths and at least 7,800 infections have been confirmed worldwide from the virus, which emerged last month in the central city of Wuhan.

Thieves steal bronze Dali sculptures from Swedish gallery

COPENHAGEN, Denmark | At least two thieves have stolen items from an art gallery in Stockholm, police said, with Swedish media reporting that they include 10 to 12 table-size bronze sculptures by Spanish artist Salvador Dali.

Police said “at least two thieves” entered the Couleur gallery in central Stockholm early Thursday morning by smashing the entrance window. Forensic experts were searching the gallery for clues and no suspects have been arrested.

Gallery owner Peder Enstrom told media oulets that the alarm went off after 4 a.m. and police arrived at the scene shortly after.

Each of the sculptures by Dali are worth between $21,000 to $52,000.