Dave Chappelle set to turn Ohio firehouse into comedy club

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio | Comedian Dave Chappelle is set to buy a former fire station near his Ohio hometown with plans to turn it into a comedy club.

The Miami Twp. Fire Station in Yellow Springs, not far from Dayton, will be sold to the 47-year-old actor's company and turned into a club that will seat 140 people, the Dayton Daily News reported.

A member of the development corporation board who headed up the subcommittee on selling the fire station said the group wanted someone who would breathe life into the station.

"We think this will bring a new class of jobs to town," Corrie Van Ausdal said. "We also considered that (Chappelle) is a minority business owner, he has a history of employing minorities and he is a person who has a clear commitment to amplifying voices of color."

The closing date for the sale is set for early 2021, said Lisa Abel, president of the Yellow Springs Development Corp. who is carrying out the sale.

Chappelle's ties to Ohio go back to his father, who graduated from Antioch College, in Yellow Springs, and later was a professor there. Chappelle lives with his family outside the village and also owns homes in nearby Xenia.

In June, Chappelle held a private, outdoor stand-up and social commentary performance to a socially distant and masked audience in Yellow Springs. It was released on Netflix and titled "8:46," in reference to the amount of time that Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on the neck of George Floyd, a Black man, before Floyd died.

Trebek's last new 'Jeopardy!' episodes airing with a tribute

LOS ANGELES | The final new "Jeopardy!" episodes hosted by Alex Trebek will air next week, with highlights that promise to be memorable.

The first of the five episodes will air Monday and start with Trebek's "powerful message about the season of giving," producer Sony Pictures Television said in a release Wednesday.

The final episode, on Friday, will conclude with a tribute to the longtime and beloved host. He died of pancreatic cancer on Nov. 8 at age 80.

Trebek, who had been candid about his condition, worked up until 10 days before he died, soldiering on despite debilitating treatments and the disease's toll.

It was unexpected that the episodes taped in late October would be his final ones, Sony said. Trebek had been fighting the disease for nearly two years.

Veteran "Jeopardy!" champion Ken Jennings will take over as guest host starting on Jan. 11. A permanent host has yet to be announced.

Meghan and Harry end their eventful 2020 with first podcast

LOS ANGELES | The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have dropped their first podcast.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and guests from Elton John to their son, Archie, appear on the royal couple's first audio release Tuesday for Spotify, a 34-minute special featuring reflections on 2020.

The couple who stepped down from their royal duties in spring invited friends and people they admire to record audio diaries that were excerpted for the show.

"It's been a year, and we really we want to honor the compassion and kindness that has helped so many people get through it," the Duke of Sussex says to introduce the podcast.

"And, at the same time, to honor those who've experienced uncertainty and unthinkable loss," the Duchess of Sussex adds.

John, 73, was among the many musical artists who was in the middle of a tour when the pandemic struck. "All of the sudden we ground to a halt," he says in his audio diary.

Other contributors include tennis player Naomi Osaka, who won the U.S. Open in 2020 and calls it "the year that I became more grateful for the things and the people around me."

Stacey Abrams, whose push for voter registration helped put Georgia at the political center of the United States, calls 2020 a year that "saw horror and meanness surge, and justice fight back."

Despite the coronavirus pandemic dominating headlines, Meghan and Harry managed to make major news at the end of March when they stepped down from their royal duties and soon moved to California, settling in the coastal community of Montecito.

Tuesday's podcast is their first under a multi-year deal between their production company Archewell Audio and Spotify.

With some coaching from his parents, 1-year old Archie ends the podcast with a "Happy new year!"

Study of virus screening at concert reports zero infections

BARCELONA, Spain | The organizers of an indoor music festival in Barcelona to test the effectiveness of same-day coronavirus screening said Wednesday that preliminary results indicate there was zero transmission inside the venue.

The results were released over two weeks since 1,000 music fans volunteered to take part in the experiment. After passing an antigen test on site, around 500 people were randomly selected to enter the concert hall. The other 500 were sent home and used as a control group.

All participants were called back to take a second test eight days later. The results showed zero infections among the 463 concertgoers who complied with the second round of testing, while the control group of 496 people who did not get into the concert had two positive cases.

The concertgoers were obliged to wear masks inside the concert, but dancing and singing were allowed.

The experiment was organized by Barcelona's The Fight AIDS and Infectious Diseases Foundation along with the Primavera Sound music festival.