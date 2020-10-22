Lawsuit of Michael Jackson sexual abuse accuser dismissed

LOS ANGELES | A judge has dismissed the lawsuit of one of two men who alleged that Michael Jackson abused them as boys in the HBO documentary "Leaving Neverland."

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Mark A. Young on Tuesday found that James Safechuck, 42, could not sue the two corporations Jackson owned that are named as defendants in the lawsuit, MJJ Productions Inc., and MJJ Ventures Inc.

Young said Safechuck's lawsuit had not demonstrated that he had a relationship with the corporations that would have required them to protect him from Jackson.

Carrie Underwood named top artist at CMT Music Awards

NASHVILLE, Tennessee | Carrie Underwood already had the most CMT Music Awards of any artist, but she'll need to make more room on her shelf. The superstar picked up two more trophies for video of the year and female video of the year in a remotely shot awards show.

Underwood appeared on video to accept for "Drinking Alone" and thanked fans for voting for her during an unpredictable year when touring ground to a halt because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pop star Gwen Stefani won her first CMT Music Award for collaborative video of the year for her duet with Blake Shelton on "Nobody But You." The couple shared a hug and drinks together and expressed their love for one another in their recorded speech. "What is happening in my life?" Stefani exclaimed.

The country stars came out to celebrate even if audiences weren't there.

Kevin Hart: Hosting MDA telethon is a 'major level-up'

LOS ANGELES | Kevin Hart says hosting a re-imagined online fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association is "a major level-up for me."

It's the first telethon in six years for the MDA, once known for its popular hours-long Labor Day broadcast hosted for decades by famed comic and actor Jerry Lewis. Lewis last hosted in 2010 and died in 2017.

Hart says he's honored at the opportunity to fill Lewis' shoes. "There's no way not to acknowledge the works that he's done," he said. "What he's done for so many and the money that he's raised while doing it, is just astronomical."

Joining Hart will be a star-studded group of friends including Gabrielle Union Wade, Usain Bolt and Jack Black. The 41-year-old comic, who suffered major back injuries in a car crash last year, says he hopes his charity work helps to "plant a flag of reason for my existence."