Ousted Grammy chief suggests awards are tainted

NEW YORK | The ousted head of the Grammy Awards says that music’s biggest awards are tainted because of conflicts of interest that infect how certain songs and artists are nominated.

Nevertheless, Deborah Dugan said in an interview on ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Thursday that she plans to watch the Grammys this weekend.

Dugan was fired only months into her job as head of the Recording Academy and this week filed an explosive complaint with the Equal Opportunity Employment Commission.

Her complaint charged that a “secret committee” that decides who gets Grammy nominations contains people with business and personal relationships with artists, and that they push their favorites ahead.

Aerosmith drummer loses bid to rejoin band

BOSTON | A judge has told Aerosmith’s drummer Joey Kramer to dream on if he hopes to rejoin the band as it’s set to perform and be honored at Grammy events this week.

Massachusetts Superior Court Judge Mark Gildea on Wednesday denied Kramer’s request to order the band to let him participate in an award celebration in Los Angeles on Friday as well as Sunday’s prime time Grammy Awards show.

Kramer argued the band, which he helped found, is in breach of contract because it required him to re-audition for his job after an ankle injury last year caused him to miss a chunk of the band’s residency at a Las Vegas casino.

Kodak Black moved to federal prison in Kentucky

MIAMI | The mother of rapper Kodak Black and a group of lawyers called a news conference to discuss what they claim is his mistreatment in a federal prison in Miami. But they discovered that just an hour earlier, the rapper had been put on a prison bus to federal facility in Kentucky, a thousand miles away.

Attorneys Benjamin Crump, Devon Jacob and Sue-Ann Robinson said they haven’t been able to see the rapper in weeks. Jacobs said he had emailed and called the Bureau of Prisons to tell them they were coming to the detention center Wednesday.

The 22-year-old rapper, whose real name is Bill Kapri, was sentenced in November to more than three years in federal prison after pleading guilty to weapons charges. He was arrested just before a scheduled concert performance in May.

Switzerland mints world’s smallest gold coin

BERLIN | Switzerland has minted a gold coin so small you’d need to look very closely to see Albert Einstein sticking out his tongue at you.

State-owned Swissmint said Thursday that the gold coin is the smallest in the world.

It weighs 1/500th of an ounce and has a value of $0.26.

Swissmint said the coin, of which just 999 have been made, will be sold for $205.31 with a special magnifying glass so owners can see the famous physicist on its face.