‘Empire’ star Taraji P. Henson hailed for mental health work

“Empire” star Taraji P. Henson has enjoyed wealth, celebrity, a Golden Globe win and an Academy Award nomination. But behind the scenes, she’s battled anxiety and depression.

On Thursday, the 50-year-old actress and filmmaker — who has spoken publicly and powerfully about her private struggles — was honored by the Boston-based Ruderman Family Foundation for her work to end the stigma around mental illness.

“It’s OK to not be OK,” Henson, the latest recipient of the Morton E. Ruderman Award in Inclusion, told The Associated Press via email. “Tell someone. Your vulnerability is actually your strength.”

Elvis Presley’s grandson laid to rest at Graceland

MEMPHIS, Tenn. | The grandson of late rock n’ roll singer and actor Elvis Presley has been buried alongside his relatives at Graceland.

Graceland officials said in a statement that Benjamin Storm Presley Keough has been laid to rest in the Meditation Garden at Elvis Presley’s former home in Memphis.

Keough, 27, was the son of Lisa Marie Presley, who is the daughter of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley. Keough died in a suicide in July in Calabasas, California.

700-year-old Chinese scroll sells for $41.8M

HONG KONG | A 700-year-old Chinese painted scroll from the Yuan Dynasty fetched 306.6 million Hong Kong dollars ($41.8 million) at a Sotheby’s auction in Hong Kong.

The 6.6-feet scroll, titled “Five Drunken Princes Returning on Horseback” is by Ren Renfa, a renowned Chinese artist and government official.

The painting depicts the princes riding horses, together with four attendants. One of the princes is Li Longji, who later became the longest-reigning Emperor Xuanzong of the Tang Dynasty.

National Quilt Museum offering online subscriptions

PADUCAH, Ky. | The National Quilt Museum in western Kentucky is now offering online subscriptions.

Quilt Museum Digital was launched Tuesday as a way to reach quilting and fiber art enthusiasts around the world, museum CEO Frank Bennett told The Paducah Sun.

“Museums have really had to pivot their model and a lot of them have gone to different variations of digital formats,” he said.

The subscription-based service starts out at $8 a month and includes videos of new exhibits as well as supplemental and exclusive materials, such as interviews with artists and curators.