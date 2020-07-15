ViacomCBS cuts ties with Nick Cannon, cites 'hateful speech'

LOS ANGELES | Nick Cannon's "hateful speech" and anti-Semitic theories led ViacomCBS to cut ties with the TV host and producer, the media giant said.

"ViacomCBS condemns bigotry of any kind and we categorically denounce all forms of anti-Semitism," the company said in a statement Tuesday. It is terminating its relationship with Cannon, ViacomCBS said.

The company's move was in response to remarks made by Cannon on a podcast in which he and Richard "Professor Griff" Griffith, the former Public Enemy member, discussed racial bias. The podcast was recorded in May 2019 and released on June 30."

He wrote in a lengthy Facebook post Wednesday that he was "deeply saddened" by his firing and accused the company of using his remarks to try to silence "an outspoken black man.

Those without dark skin have a "deficiency" that historically forced them to act out of fear and commit acts of violence to survive, he said.

"They had to be savages," Cannon said, adding that he was referring to "Jewish people, white people, Europeans," among others.

Fox's Carlson denounces ex-writer, 'self-righteous' critics

NEW YORK | Fox News' Tucker Carlson said Monday that his former writer who posted racist comments online was wrong but criticized "ghouls now beating their chests in triumph" after his staffer's resignation.

Carlson, who said the online commentary by Blake Neff had no connection to his show, said he would be taking the rest of the week off to go trout fishing.

Neff resigned Friday after CNN reported that he used the pseudonym CharlesXII to post bigoted remarks about Black and Asian people on the online forum AutoAdmit. He also repeatedly mocked a woman about her dating life.

Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and President Jay Wallace said Saturday in a memo to staff that the company "strongly condemns this horrific racist, misogynistic and homophobic behavior."

DC's plan for 'Watchmen' sequel 'Rorschach' met with unease

LOS ANGELES | DC is releasing a new "Watchmen" spin off based on the Rorschach character, but the unveiling of the limited comic series has been met with mixed reactions.

Some critics online questioned whether the masked vigilante should be the primary focus after DC announced the sequel "Rorschach" on Wednesday. Others have slammed the decision to bring on Batman writer Tom King to write the 12-issue series, which will debut in October.

King's approach to the Dark Knight's comic book story line he's written has been divisive. With "Rorschach," he said the new series will take a compelling look at politics similar to that of HBO's "Watchmen" and the original comic in 1986. "

The sequel is set 35 years after the "Watchmen" comic series when Dr. Manhattan turned Rorschach into dust.

Megan Thee Stallion says she was shot, expects to recover

LOS ANGELES | Rapper Megan Thee Stallion said Wednesday that she was shot multiple times on Sunday, but expects to fully recover.

"I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me," the 25-year-old Texan whose legal name is Megan Pete wrote in an Instagram post, without saying who shot her or why. "I'm incredibly grateful to be alive and that I'm expected to make a full recovery."

Los Angeles police had no immediate comment on the incident in the Hollywood Hills early Sunday. But Officer Jeff Lee confirmed that rapper Tory Lanez, who was with Pete that evening, was arrested on a concealed weapons charge.

Lee said the Instagram post has been pointed out to the detectives in the case, who are looking into it.

Lanez was released after posting bail later Sunday, Los Angeles County jail records showed.

Messages left with representatives for the two rappers seeking more details were not immediately returned.