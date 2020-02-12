Drunken-driving count dropped against actor in Trivago ads

HOUSTON — Texas prosecutors have dropped a driving while intoxicated charge filed against the actor featured on commercials for the travel booking site Trivago with a perpetual five o'clock shadow.

The case against Timothy William, 53, was dismissed Monday after Williams completed the alcohol education courses and community service required for pretrial diversion of first-time DWI offender, a spokesman for the Harris County District Attorney's Office told the Houston Chronicle.

Police arrested Williams after finding him passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle stopped in a traffic lane the afternoon of April 10, 2019.

Rap impostors accused of scamming luxury hotels of thousands

ATLANTA — A crew of Rolls Royce-riding identity thieves who posed as rap industry figures scammed more than $100,000 from some of the South's most exclusive hotels, prosecutors say.

The group told hotel workers they were with the entertainment firm Roc Nation, and listed the rap group Wu-Tang Clan with at least one of the hotels, according to a criminal complaint filed this week in U.S. District Court in Atlanta.

The Georgian Terrace Hotel in Atlanta — where cast members from "Gone With The Wind" stayed during the film's Atlanta premiere — was left with a $45,000 unpaid bill. Representatives of the Hyatt Regency Atlanta told the FBI the group walked away without paying its $39,000 tab.

Walker Washington and Aaron Barnes-Burpo are charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. Credit cards used in the scam included one that was stolen, and another that was likely fake, the complaint states.

Study shows explosive growth in time spent streaming TV

NEW YORK — Streaming services like Netflix or Hulu account for 19% of television viewing in the United States now for people who have that capacity, virtually double what it was less than two years ago, a report out Wednesday said.

A Nielsen company study illustrated how quickly consumers have embraced streaming as an alternative to live TV. The percentage of time spent streaming has gone from 10% in a Nielsen study from March 2018 to 19% during the last three months of 2019.

More than half of consumers with the capacity to stream subscribe to two or more services, Nielsen found. And, in a survey, 93% said they planned to either increase or maintain that number.

Kurtág opera to get US premiere from NY Philharmonic in 2021

NEW YORK — The American premiere of György Kurtág's "Fin de Partie," based on Samuel Beckett's "Endgame," will be presented by the New York Philharmonic in June 2021.

The Philharmonic announced its season Wednesday and said the opera will be given staged performances on June 10 and 12 at Lincoln Center's Geffen Hall, conducted by music director Jaap van Zweden and directed by Claire van Kampen.

Kurtág turns 94 on Feb. 19 and "Fin de Partie," his first opera, received rave reviews when it premiered at Milan's Teatro alla Scalla in November 2018.