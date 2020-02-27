A rebel yell: Billy Idol stars in New York anti-idling ads

NEW YORK | Rocker Billy Idol is the face of an anti-idling campaign launched Thursday in New York City.

“Billy never idles, so why should you?” the ’80s MTV star growls in a public service announcement intended to shame New Yorkers into shutting the engine off.

The platinum-haired British American singer of “White Wedding” led a chant of “Shut it off! Shut it off!” at a news conference announcing the campaign in front of City Hall.

City officials said the $1 million #Billyneveridles campaign will include billboards, TV and radio spots and social media ads.

New York City law prohibits idling longer than three minutes, or one minute in front of a school.

Kobe Bryant handprints, other memorabilia up for auction

NEW YORK | Some key Kobe Bryant memorabilia, including two of his Los Angeles Lakers uniforms and cement handprints from his induction into the Grauman’s Chinese Theater hall of fame gallery, are going up for sale in April.

Julien’s Auctions said Thursday that the items would be up for sale on April 30 as part of its annual sports auction that includes a silver medal from the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles and a 2002 FIFA World Cup gold winner’s medal.

The Lakers uniforms up for sale are one worn during the 2000 NBA Finals, with his original number 8. The uniform included a black armband which marked the memory of Wilt Chamberlain, who died that season.

Guests evacuated after boat at Disney World takes on water

ORLANDO, Fla. | A boat filled with guests at Walt Disney World had to be evacuated Thursday after it took on water.

No one was hurt, and the passengers aboard the Jungle Cruise boat got off the vessel safely after firefighters from the resort’s private government were called to the scene, according to Disney World officials.

The attraction was opened a short time later. Disney officials didn’t say how many passengers were on the boat or what caused it to take on water.

A photo posted on Twitter by a passenger showed other passengers standing on seats with water covering the boat’s bottom. Another photo showed what looked like a Disney employee standing in knee-deep water on the partially submerged boat.

Disney Plus to revive ‘The Proud Family’ animated series

LOS ANGELES | The Proud family is making a comeback.

The Disney Plus streaming service said Thursday it’s ordered a revival of the animated series about an African American teenager and her extended family.

The new series, “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder,” will feature original cast members including Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud and Tommy Davidson and Paula Jai Parker as her parents, Oscar and Trudy.

Soleil Moon Frye is returning as Penny’s pal Zoey Howzer, and Cedric the Entertainer will reprise the role of Uncle Bobby.

Production on the series is underway, with a release date yet to be announced.