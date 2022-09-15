Cardi B pleads guilty, resolving case over NYC club brawls
NEW YORK | Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B resolved a yearslong criminal case stemming from a pair of brawls at New York City strip clubs by pleading guilty Thursday in a deal that requires her to perform 15 days of community service.
The 29-year-old "WAP" singer agreed to a conditional discharge just as her case was about to go to trial, saying in a statement: "Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions."
Cardi B, a New York City native whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges stemming from the August 2018 fights. Ten other counts, including two felonies, were dismissed. Two co-defendants also pleaded guilty.
According to prosecutors, Cardi B and her entourage were targeting employees of Angels Strip Club in Flushing, Queens, over an apparent personal dispute.
In one fight, chairs, bottles and hookah pipes were thrown as the group argued with a bartender. She and another employee had minor injuries.
CNN revamping morning show with Lemon, Harlow and Collins
NEW YORK | CNN is shaking up its morning lineup, saying Thursday that Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins will team up as hosts of a "reimagined" program that debuts later this year.
They will replace the current team of John Berman and Brianna Keilar at "New Day," which airs on the news network from 6 to 9 a.m. Eastern.
It's the first major programming move announced by new CNN Chairman Chris Licht, who has an extensive background in morning television. He helped develop "Morning Joe" at MSNBC and also produced "CBS This Morning" in the early 2010s.
"There is no stronger combination of talent than Don, Poppy and Kaitlan to deliver on our promise of a game-changing morning news program," Licht said in a statement. "They are each uniquely intelligent, reliable and compelling. Together they have a rare and palpable chemistry."
Much of the news Licht has made since starting his job in May has been subtractions, canceling the "Reliable Sources" media show and letting go host Brian Stelter, as well as parting ways with legal affairs reporter Jeffrey Toobin and White House correspondent John Harwood.
