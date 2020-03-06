Nashville musicians to hold concert for tornado relief

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Sheryl Crow, Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell, Dan Auerbach and more Nashville artists will hold a benefit concert to raise money for people impacted by a recent deadly tornado.

The concert called " To Nashville, With Love " will be held Monday at Marathon Music Works and feature artists like Old Crow Medicine Show, Ashley McBryde, Margo Price, Brothers Osborne, Yola and more.

Some in Nashville's music community were touched by the storm that hit early Tuesday. East Nashville music venue The Basement East was hit, as well as the office for Dualtone Records, which works with artists like The Lumineers and Amos Lee.

Miami cancels large Hispanic music festival over coronavirus

MIAMI — Officials canceled on Friday a large Hispanic street festival in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood citing fears that crowded events could spread coronavirus more widely.

Mayor Francis Suarez said the city of Miami would not grant permits for the Calle Ocho Music Festival, effectively canceling the street event, in an "abundance of caution" as cases of the coronavirus continue to rise. Four people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Florida, but so far none in Miami.

Authorities announced the decision a day after they decided to cancel another music festival that draws thousands to Miami's downtown Bayfront Park. Both festivals take place in March, in Florida's spring break season.

Ultra festival organizers said the city of Miami was following directives from the governor of Florida and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Publisher cancels plans to release Woody Allen memoir

NEW YORK — Woody Allen's publisher has decided to cancel the planned release of his memoir "Apropos of Nothing."

The announcement Friday by Hachette Book Group followed days of criticism focused on allegations that Allen sexually abused his daughter Dylan Farrow. On Thursday, dozens of Hachette employees staged a walkout.

"The decision to cancel Mr. Allen's book was a difficult one. At HBG we take our relationships with authors very seriously, and do not cancel books lightly," the publisher announced.

Allen's book was scheduled to come out next month.

Allen has denied any wrongdoing and was never charged after two separate investigations in the 1990s.

Swiss gruyere named best in world cheese competition

MADISON, Wis. — A gruyere from Switzerland has been named the world's best cheese, chosen from a record number of entrants from 26 nations in the World Championship Cheese Contest in Wisconsin.

The cheese from Bern, Switzerland made its maker, Michael Spycher of Mountain Dairy Fritzenhaus, a two-time winner. Spycher also won in 2008.

Another product from Switzerland, a hard cheese made from cow's milk called Gallus Grand CRU and made by Hardegger Kase AG, was runner-up Thursday, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

The contest is the largest technical cheese, butter and yogurt competition in the world and started Tuesday in Madison with a record 3,667 entries.

The 55 judges taste, sniff and inspect the 132 classes of dairy products during the biennial contest.

