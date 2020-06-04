Union files complaint against NBC, 'America's Got Talent'

LOS ANGELES | Gabrielle Union filed a complaint Thursday with the state of California against NBC and the producers of "America's Got Talent," the latest move in a fight over her allegations that she was fired for objecting to an on-set environment that tolerated racism.

The complaint filed with the Department of Fair Employment and Housing says Union was harassed and discriminated against because of her race, and experienced retaliation for reporting these problems.

The document enumerates previously reported issues that Union, who is black, had with the show's acceptance of racist jokes and remarks from judges, and cites criticism she received about her hair during tapings.

"Union, a black woman, was singled out due to her physical appearance and discriminated against by NBC due to the fact that her hair did not fit within the white image that NBC apparently sought to convey to the audience of AGT," the complaint states, adding that a network executive and a show producer "informed Union's manager that her hair was 'too wild' and that it needed to be 'toned down.'"

The complaint also contains new allegations that NBC Entertainment Chairman Paul Telegdy called Union's agents to issue unspecified threats, shared confidential information on the controversy with celebrities that the show was looking to hire and sought to undermine an investigation of Union's issues.

That outside investigation commissioned by the network and producers, whose results were announced last week, found Union's allegations were unfounded, and had no bearing on the decision to drop her as a judge. The review acknowledged unspecified "areas in which reporting processes could be improved."

Sheriff: Will of 'Tiger King' star's missing husband forged

TAMPA, Fla. | Someone forged the will of the missing husband of Carole Baskin, a woman prominently featured in Netflix's "Tiger King" documentary series, a Florida sheriff said.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister told 10 Tampa Bay on Tuesday that two experts had confirmed the will of Jack "Don" Lewis is a forgery. Lewis disappeared in 1997 and was declared dead in 2002. The millionaire's will left most of his estate, including a private Tampa zoo that would eventually become Big Cat Rescue animal sanctuary, to Baskin, cutting out his children from a previous marriage.

Criminal charges aren't expected because the statute of limitations has expired, Chronister said.

"The will had already been executed at that point," Chronister said. "But, it certainly cast another shadow of suspicion, by all means."

Lewis's disappearance remains an open case. In March, Chronister announced that the sheriff's office was seeking new leads following the popularity of Netflix's "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness."

The documentary is about Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as "Joe Exotic," a former Oklahoma zookeeper who loves guns, younger men, and big cats. He was sentenced earlier this year to 22 years in prison for his role in a murder-for-hire plot. He was convicted of trying to hire someone to kill Baskin, who had tried to shut him down, accusing the Oklahoma zoo of abusing animals and selling big cat cubs.

In retaliation, Maldonado-Passage raised questions about Lewis' disappearance. The documentary extensively covered Maldonado-Passage's repeated accusations that Baskin, killed her husband and possibly fed him to her tigers. Baskin, who founded Big Cat Rescue, has never been charged with any crime and released a statement refuting the accusations made in the series.

Police: Teen hurt in gunfire at rapper YFN Lucci video shoot

ATLANTA | A teenager was injured Wednesday night after gunfire rang out during the filming of a music video in Atlanta, the city's police said.

Rapper YFN Lucci, whose real name is Rayshawn Bennett, was filming the music video in an apartment complex in the southeastern part of the city, Atlanta police told WGCL-TV.

Police said the 15-year-old boy's thumb was grazed after some 21 bullets were fired, with at least one striking YFN Lucci's Bentley. The teen was not identified and it was not immediately known if he has been hospitalized.

YFN Lucci left the apartment complex without his luxury car before authorities arrived at the scene, police said. Police are searching for suspects in the shooting.

Prince Charles misses hugging his family amid virus lockdown

LONDON (AP) — Prince Charles says he has missed giving his family members a hug during the long weeks of lockdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Prince of Wales also acknowledged in a interview with Sky News on Thursday that he had not seen his father, the Duke of Edinburgh for many weeks. Prince Philip, who is shielding at Windsor Castle with Queen Elizabeth II, is set to celebrate his 99th birthday next week.

Speaking virtually from his Scottish home of Birkhall, Charles — the heir to the throne — was asked about being apart from his family.

"Well, it's terribly sad, let alone one's friends,'' he said. "But fortunately, at least you can speak to them on telephones and occasionally do this sort of thing.

"But it isn't the same is it? You really want to give people a hug," he said.

Charles, who himself suffered from COVID-19, said contracting coronavirus made him more determined to "push and shout and prod" for a more green.