Rolling Stones release a song that ‘resonates’ NEW YORK | The Rolling Stones have unveiled a new song the band thinks is perfect for these coronavirus times.

The legendary band released the four-minute slow-burning bluesy and harmonica-driven “ Living in a Ghost Town “ on Thursday.

Mick Jagger explained that the song was one they were working on long before the global lockdown and the band decided to revisit it in isolation, thinking it “would resonate through the times that we’re living in right now.”

Whitney Houston biopic in the works

LOS ANGELES | A feature film about Whitney Houston’s life is in the works from the screenwriter of “Bohemian Rhapsody.” The biopic is being shepherded by the Whitney Houston Estate, music producer Clive Davis and Primary Wave Music, the partners said Wednesday.

“I Wanna Dance with Somebody” will follow Houston from obscurity to pop stardom and promises to be “frank about the price that super-stardom exacted,” according to the announcement.

Houston sold over 200 million records worldwide during her 25-year career and won six Grammys.

Beyoncé identifies groups receiving $6M in virus aid

Beyoncé is focusing her coronavirus relief efforts on organizations that are helping communities of color that have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

The superstar announced on Thursday that her BEYGood charity will partner with Twitter’s Jack Dorsey’s Start Small campaign to provide $6 million in relief funds a variety of groups working to provide basic necessities.

Part of the money will go to support efforts by the University of California, Los Angeles and the National Alliance of Mental Illness to provide mental wellness services in hard-hit cities.

Blues legend Bobby Rush recovers from virus symptoms

JACKSON, Miss. | Symptoms of the new coronavirus have subsided for Blues legend Bobby Rush, and now he’s warning others about the seriousness of COVID-19.

“Rush began feeling sick in February and was told to quarantine after falling ill following a performance in Nashville, Tennessee, news outlets reported.

A doctor recently gave him a clean bill of health, but according to Rush, people shouldn’t let their guards down.