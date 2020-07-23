Singer-actors Demi Lovato, Max Ehrich are engaged

NEW YORK | Singer-actors Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich are engaged.

The couple made the announcement on Instagram on Thursday, both posting a photo of themselves kissing on the beach. Lovato also posted a picture of her ring.

Lovato and Ehrich began dating this year. Ehrich, 29, has earned multiple Daytime Emmy nominations for his work in “The Young and the Restless,” has appeared on various TV shows and films and has also released music. Grammy-nominated Lovato, 27, has released a number of gold and platinum albums and singles, first marking a breakthrough in the Disney Channel musical TV film “Camp Rock.”

Swift will release surprise album ‘Folklore’ Friday

NEW YORK | While in isolation, Taylor Swift has created a new album and is releasing it Friday.

The pop star made the surprise announcement Thursday on Instagram. “Folklore,” her eighth record, comes less than a year after she dropped “Lover.”

Swift says the standard edition will include 16 tracks and the album will feature Bon Iver, Aaron Dessner of The National and frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff.

She also said that the music video for the song “Cardigan” will premiere at midnight Eastern. She says because of the coronavirus pandemic, they took extra safety precautions while filming.

Bieber announces 2021 dates for rescheduled tour

NEW YORK | New dates have been announced for Justin Bieber’s previously scheduled 2020 tour, which will now take place next summer.

The Justin Bieber World Tour was originally planned to begin in May but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. AEG Presents said the 45-date tour will kick off on June 2, 2021, in San Diego. Nineteen new dates have been added to the tour.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Aug. 6.

Kehlani and Jaden Smith, who were originally scheduled to support on the road, will not be part of the tour. Supporting acts for the new tour will be announced at a later date.

HBO to adapt Coates’ ‘Between the World and Me’

NEW YORK | A stage production of Ta-Nehisi Coates’ “Between the World and Me,” his prize winning book about racism and police violence, is being adapted by HBO for a special this fall.

HBO announced Thursday that the program will feature readings from “Between the World and Me” and will be directed by Apollo Theater Executive Producer Kamilah Forbes, who handled the stage show in 2018 at the celebrated performance center in Harlem.