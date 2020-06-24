Trump’s brother seeks to halt family tell-all book

WASHINGTON | President Donald Trump’s brother is asking a New York City judge to prevent the president’s niece from publishing a tell-all book, which is expected to be released later this month.

In court papers, Robert Trump’s lawyers argue that Mary Trump and others had signed a settlement agreement in the late 1990s that included a confidentially clause explicitly saying they would not “publish any account concerning the litigation or their relationship,” unless they all agreed.

A description of the book — titled “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” — on Amazon says it describes “a nightmare of traumas, destructive relationships, and a tragic combination of neglect and abuse.”

‘World’s Toughest Race’ in Fiji to debut Aug. 14 on Amazon

LONDON | Bear Grylls said he was brought to tears by the determination of competitors on “World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji” as they raced through jungles and over mountains to the point of exhaustion and pain.

The series’ new 10-episode season, hosted by Grylls and with 66 teams from 30 countries, will debut Aug. 14 on Amazon Prime Video, it was announced Wednesday. The episodes were taped last fall, before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

The nonstop race with 330 competitors was held for 11 days and across more than 400 miles.

Don DeLillo novel ‘The Silence’ coming in October

NEW YORK | Don DeLillo will have something to say this fall about fear and isolation.

The 83-year-old author known for imagining disaster in “White Noise,” “End Zone” and other works has a novel coming in October that takes place in 2022 amid a digital shutdown in New York City. The book is called “The Silence,” Scribner announced Wednesday.

DeLillo’s other books include “Libra,” “Underworld” and “The Names.” His many honors include a National Book Award and the Library of Congress Prize for American Fiction.

Prince William visits Oxford vaccine development facilities LONDON | Prince William has visited Oxford University’s coronavirus vaccine development facilities to learn more about researchers’ work there.

The royal was given a tour Wednesday of the manufacturing laboratory where the experimental vaccine has been produced. He also looked at a laboratory where samples from the clinical trial are being examined by researchers.

The trials began April 23 and 10,000 people in the U.K are in the process of being vaccinated to assess the potential success of the treatment. Trials also began this week in Brazil and South Africa.