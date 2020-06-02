Judge gives control of Joe Exotic's zoo to Carole Baskin

WYNNEWOOD, Okla. | A federal judge in Oklahoma has awarded ownership of the zoo made famous in Netflix's "Tiger King" docuseries to Joe Exotic's chief rival.

In a ruling Monday, U.S. District Judge Scott Palk granted control of the Oklahoma zoo that was previously run by Joseph Maldonado-Passage — also known as Joe Exotic — to Big Cat Rescue Corp.

The Florida group was founded by Carole Baskin, who also featured prominently in the hit Netflix series. Maldonado-Passage is currently serving a 22-year federal prison term for killing five tigers and plotting to have Baskin killed.

Baskin previously sued Maldonado-Passage for trademark and copyright infringements and won a $1 million civil judgment against him. Palk's judgment Monday found that ownership of the zoo was fraudulently transferred to Maldonado-Passage's mother in an attempt to avoid paying the judgment.

The decision said the zoo animals must be removed from the property within 120 days but it does not detail what should happen to them.

Attorneys representing Big Cat Rescue Corp. did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

Maldonado-Passage remains incarcerated in Fort Worth, Texas. In a handwritten letter posted Monday on Twitter, he repeated his plea for a presidential pardon.

Eagles' Don Henley asks Congress to change copyright law

WASHINGTON | Eagles songwriter Don Henley urged Congress on Tuesday to "Take It to the Limit" to protect artists against online pirating, wading into a copyright fight pitting Hollywood and the recording industry against big tech platforms like Google's YouTube.

The blockbuster hitmaker of the 1970s testified online from his home before a Senate Judiciary subcommittee weighing possible changes to a 1998 copyright law. The law allows holders of copyrighted material to formally ask parties they believe have taken their content without permission to remove it. The parties can dispute the claim. If they comply promptly with the request, there are no legal consequences. Otherwise, they may be subject to criminal penalties.

Henley said the law is weak and needs to be changed to make it more effective in stopping online piracy.

The so-called "notice and takedown" system under the copyright law is used by the movie and recording industries, entertainment software makers and book authors to pursue tech platforms, universities and other facilitators of file-sharing.

Henley called the copyright law "a relic of a MySpace era in a TikTok world." With hundreds of millions of takedown notices sent, for every link taken down, "a dozen more pop up in its place," he said. The system "still allows Big Tech to rake in revenue" after repeated copyright infringements, Henley said.

The copyright battle is being spotlighted in Congress at a time when U.S. tech giants are in an escalating feud with President Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers, who accuse platforms such as Twitter, Google and Facebook of suppressing conservative viewpoints. The dispute boiled over last week when Twitter attached warnings to some of Trump's tweets, on mail-in voting and the use of force against people protesting the police killing of George Floyd. Trump, who is Twitter's most prominent user, responded by issuing an executive order intended to chip away at the tech platforms' legal shield for speech content they carry.

In the debate over online pirating, the subcommittee chairman, Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., made his leanings clear. He said creative industries have been "absolutely decimated" by the economic fallout of the pandemic as well as online pirating of copyrighted material that hasn't slowed down.

He confided that the first live music performance he saw, when he lived in Nashville, was the Eagles. The rock group, with Henley as singer, drummer and songwriter, produced some of the best-selling albums of all time in the 1970s.

The other senators who attended the hearing, Democrats Chris Coons of Delaware and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, expressed support for changes to update the copyright law.

Creator fires 'Law & Order' spin-off writer for online posts

LOS ANGELES | A TV writer who has worked on "S.W.A.T." and "Chicago P.D." was fired from an upcoming "Law & Order" spin-off because of online posts about social unrest in Los Angeles.

Craig Gore was dropped from NBC's "Law & Order: Organized Crime" by franchise creator Dick Wolf.

"I will not tolerate this conduct, especially during our hour of national grief. I am terminating Craig Gore immediately," Wolf said in a statement.

An attorney for Gore didn't immediately respond Tuesday to a request for comment. NBC declined to comment.

In a post circulated on social media Tuesday and captioned "Curfew…" Gore is shown holding a firearm. In another post, he wrote that famed Sunset Boulevard was being "looted two blocks from me," and added, "You think I won't light (expletive) up who are are trying to (expletive) w/ my property I worked all my life for? Think again."

As with other U.S. cities, Los Angeles has seen both peaceful protests and violence in the streets following the of George Floyd on May 25. A bystander's video showed a since-charged white police officer pressing his knee into Floyd's neck for several minutes, even when he had stopped moving.

Christopher Meloni, the former "Law & Order: SVU" star who will head the cast of "Law & Order: Organized Crime," pushed back against online critics that referred to Gore as an executive producer, or showrunner, on the new series.

"Truth: Matt Olmstead is my Showrunner," Meloni said online. "I have gotten no word on ANY hirings I have no idea who this person is or what they do."

Olmstead is a veteran producer and writer whose credits include "Chicago P.D.," which is part of another Wolf series franchise.

Ice-T of "Law & Order: SVU" tipped his hat to Wolf in a post Tuesday.

"The Big Boss is cleaning house… RESPECT," the actor and musician wrote.

Former exec pleads guilty to bribing son's way into college

BOSTON | A former technology executive pleaded guilty Tuesday to paying $300,000 to bribe his son's way into Georgetown University as a tennis recruit — even though the son didn't play tennis.

The U.S. Attorney's office in Boston said Peter Dameris, 60, of Pacific Palisades, California, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

Under the terms of Dameris' plea agreement, federal prosecutors will recommend a sentence of time served plus 21 months of home confinement, a fine of $95,000 and restitution, U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling said in a statement.

U.S. District Court Judge Richard Stearns set sentencing for Oct. 5.

Dameris, a former executive at technology services company ASGN Inc., is the 54th person to plead guilty in the sweeping nationwide college admissions bribery scandal.

Prosecutors say Dameris agreed to funnel the money to a sham charity set up by William "Rick" Singer, the alleged ringleader of the scheme. They say he did so to ensure his son was admitted to Georgetown as a tennis recruit, "even though he did not play tennis competitively."

Singer pleaded guilty and is cooperating with the government's investigation into what authorities have dubbed "Operation Varsity Blues" — a series of indictments that have rocked the worlds of higher education, sports and entertainment.

Dozens of wealthy parents, athletic coaches and others were charged last year in the scheme. The parents paid hefty bribes to get their kids into top universities with bogus test scores or fake athletic credentials, authorities say.

Others who have pleaded guilty include "Full House" actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, who agreed to plead guilty last month. A judge has yet to decide whether he'll accept deals they made with prosecutors.

"Desperate Housewives" actress Felicity Huffman, also pleaded guilty for paying $15,000 to have someone rig her daughter's entrance exam. Huffman was sentenced to two weeks in prison.