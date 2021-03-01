Prince Harry: Split from royal life 'unbelievably tough'

LOS ANGELES | Prince Harry says the process of separating from royal life has been very difficult for him and his wife, Meghan.

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry invoked the memory of his late mother, Princess Diana, who had to find her way alone after she and Prince Charles divorced.

The brief promotional clip was one of two of that aired Sunday during CBS' news magazine "60 Minutes."

Harry and Meghan stepped away from full-time royal life in March 2020, unhappy at media scrutiny and the strictures of their roles. They cited what they described as the intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media toward the duchess, who is African American.

Prince Philip moved to specialized London heart hospital

LONDON | Prince Philip was transferred Monday to a specialized London heart hospital to undergo testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition as he continues to be treated for an unspecified infection, Buckingham Palace said.

The 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II was moved from King Edward VII's Hospital, where he has been treated since Feb. 17, to St. Bartholomew's Hospital, which specializes in cardiac care.

The palace says Philip "remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week.''

Philip was admitted to the private King Edward VII's Hospital in London after feeling ill. Philip's illness is not believed to be related to COVID-19. Both he and the queen, 94, received a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine in early January.

Churchill painting owned by Angelina Jolie sells for $11.5M

LONDON | A Moroccan landscape painted by Winston Churchill and owned by Angelina Jolie sold at auction on Monday for more than $11.5 million, smashing the previous record for a work by Britain's World War II leader.

"Tower of the Koutoubia Mosque" sold at Christie's in London for $11,590,715.

The image of the 12th-century mosque in Marrakech at sunset, with the Atlas Mountains in the background, is a piece of both political and Hollywood history.