Theater-James Earl Jones

James Earl Jones arrives at the Tony Awards in 2016 in New York. 

 Associated Press

Broadway theater to be renamed in honor of James Earl Jones

NEW YORK | The newly restored Cort Theatre on Broadway will formally be renamed after James Earl Jones on Monday, becoming the second theater on the Great White Way named after a Black artist.

