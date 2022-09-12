Broadway theater to be renamed in honor of James Earl Jones
NEW YORK | The newly restored Cort Theatre on Broadway will formally be renamed after James Earl Jones on Monday, becoming the second theater on the Great White Way named after a Black artist.
The honor adds to the many that the iconic actor Jones has amassed, including two Emmys, a Golden Globe, two Tony Awards, a Grammy, the National Medal of Arts and the Kennedy Center Honors. He also was given an honorary Oscar and a special Tony for lifetime achievement.
"It means everything. You can't think of an artist that has served America more," director Kenny Leon told The Associated Press ahead of the ceremony. "He was in the military, he did his service there. He did his service on stage, he did his service on film, television, radio. He did his service everywhere and he's still doing it."
The renaming comes after a wide Broadway coalition of theater owners, producers, union leaders, creators and casting directors hammered out a series of reforms and commitments in 2021 for the theater industry to ensure equity, diversity, inclusion and accessibility.
One requirement of the so-called New Deal for Broadway was that the Shubert, Nederlander and Jujamcyn theater chains have at least one of their theaters named after a Black artist. Artists like LaChanze, Audra McDonald, Wendell Pierce, Billy Porter and Leon backed the proposals.
Tommy Hilfiger closes bold show with Travis Barker on drums
NEW YORK | Rain gathered on the tin foil covered and spray-painted catwalk of Tommy Hilfiger's New York Fashion Week show as guests huddled under umbrellas, waiting for the event to start. The Brooklyn outdoor venue promised a stunning skyline view of Manhattan — but with no covering, it made for a damp, albeit memorable evening.
Despite the wet stage, the show went on. Inspired by Andy Warhol's New York City studio, The Factory, Hilfiger's Tommy Factory emphasized multimedia expression — from the tin foil sculptures alongside the catwalk to the guest musical appearance of drummer Travis Barker during the show's finale. Kate Moss, Shawn Mendes, Kris Jenner and Barker's wife, Kourtney Kardashian, were among the guests sitting fronting row.
"The fact that (Warhol) brought all different people together from art, fashion, music, entertainment, celebrity is very similar to what I've done and what I'm doing," said Hilfiger.
Hilfiger's fall runway show debuted a new monogram for the designer and premiered his Tommy Hilfiger X Richard Quinn capsule. His first New York Fashion Week show in three years featured androgynous styles with bulky sweaters, bold patterns and oversized puffer jackets (a nod to Quinn's signature style) as well as Hilfiger staples, such as preppy knits and plaids.
