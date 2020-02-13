DA deciding whether to investigate James Brown’s death

ATLANTA | A prosecutor in Atlanta will decide whether to open a formal investigation after meeting with a woman who says she has evidence that singer James Brown’s death was caused by another person.

Brown, was 73 when he died of heart failure on Christmas day in 2006.

A woman named Jacque Hollander contacted Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard’s office to request a meeting, claiming Brown’s death was caused by another person, Howard met with Hollander on Wednesday and accepted a bin of materials she said related to Brown’s death.

Howard will look at the materials will decide whether to open an investigation, Hopper said.

Loughlin: No bribery trial until 2021

BOSTON | Lawyers for “Full House” actress Lori Loughlin, her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli and other prominent parents charged in the sweeping college admissions bribery case say they won’t be ready to go to trial until next year.

Federal prosecutors said the first trial for the wealthy parents still fighting the charges should begin in October and that Loughlin and Giannulli should be tried in the first group.

But the substantial amount of evidence, outstanding pretrial motions and “general complexity” of the case make a trial this fall impossible, attorney Sean Berkowitz, who’s representing Loughlin and Giannulli, said.

Snoop Dogg apologizes to King for rant over Bryant

NEW YORK | After days of blistering criticism, Snoop Dogg has finally apologized to Gayle King for attacking her over her interview with former basketball star Lisa Leslie about the late Kobe Bryant.

“I should have handled it way different than that, I was raised way better than that, so I would like to apologize publicly for the language that I used and calling you out your name and just being disrespectful.”

Snoop Dogg was furious that the “CBS This Morning” anchor brought up rape allegations from Bryant’s past in her interview with Leslie, a friend of Bryant. The retired Lakers star was killed in a helicopter crash last month along with his young daughter and seven others.

Bieber says fear led him to stay away from making music

NEW YORK | Justin Bieber admits getting back in the studio to record his first album in five years wasn’t easy.

“I was dealing with a lot of fear,” the singer told Zane Lowe in an interview with Apple Music, “Just was afraid of, at that point, just even the process; what am I going to talk about again, is it gonna be received. I’m starting to compare with other artists.”

Bieber releases his first album of new music since 2015 on Friday with “Changes.”