Anderson Cooper is a father; gives infant son a special name

NEW YORK — Anderson Cooper is a father, a milestone the CNN anchor says for a while he didn't believe would ever happen.

Cooper announced the birth of his son, Wyatt, Thursday evening on his show and in a lengthy Instagram post. His son was born on Monday via a surrogate, the newsman said, and is named after his father who died when Cooper was 10.

"On Monday, I became a father. I've never actually said that before out loud, and it still kind of astonishes me," Cooper said on his show, "AC360."

The anchor said he felt it was important, amid stories about those who are suffering and dying during the coronavirus pandemic, to "hold on to moments of joy."

Durst seeks mistrial over coronavirus delays in murder case

LOS ANGELES | Attorneys for real estate heir Robert Durst asked a Los Angeles judge to declare a mistrial Thursday in the murder case against him, arguing that he cannot get a fair trial with the long pause in the proceedings brought on by coronavirus court closures.

Durst's defense team filed a motion with the court calling the mid-trial break "prejudicial," saying that the stoppage that will last months even in the best case scenario makes it unrealistic that the jury will be able to perform its functions.

The 77-year-old scion of one of New York's wealthiest real estate dynasties is on trial in the killing of Berman in her home in Beverly Hills in December 2000.

AC Milan, Roc Nation partner for virtual fundraising concert

MILAN | AC Milan and Roc Nation have partnered to stage a virtual live event on Sunday headlined by Alicia Keys that will pay tribute to workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic in Italy and beyond.

Funds raised through the event will benefit global humanitarian aid organization Direct Relief and Milan's philanthropic foundation.

Viewers will be able to donate via the "From Milan with Love" fundraising site and AC Milan's Facebook page.

The hour-long tribute is scheduled for Sunday and will be hosted by Grammy Award-winning producer DJ Khaled and Italian TV presenter Diletta Leotta.

Alaska book ban vote draws attention of hometown rockers

ANCHORAGE, Alaska | Members of the Grammy-winning rock band Portugal. The Man are stepping into a banned book controversy in their Alaska home town.

After the school board at the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District in Palmer voted 5-2 last week to remove five classics used for high school English elective courses including F. Scott Fitzgerald's "The Great Gatsby," "Joseph Heller's Catch-22" and Maya Angelou's "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings," the band announced it would buy the books for any student or parent who wanted them.

The books are controversial because of sexual references and descriptions of rape and incest.