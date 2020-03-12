Fast and Furious film 'F9' pushed back a year due to virus

LOS ANGELES — Universal Pictures is moving back the release of the ninth Fast and Furious film by a year amid the coronavirus outbreak. The studio on Thursday said that "F9" will now open on April 2, 2021. It had been previously scheduled to open on May 22, 2020.

The Fast and Furious movies are always big earners at the domestic and international box office and the absence of "F9" will impact the 2020 box office in a major way. The past two films have made over $1 billion.

It is the first major summer movie to be delayed because of the outbreak.

A hospitalized Weinstein 'has not given up,' his lawyer says

NEW YORK — A day after receiving a 23-year prison term in his New York City rape case, Harvey Weinstein was in medical and legal limbo on Thursday but indicated through a lawyer that he is still eager to fight looming criminal charges in Los Angeles.

Weinstein, 67, suffered chest pains the day before at the Rikers Island jail complex, where the former movie mogul was initially taken after sentencing.

The situation still hasn't discouraged Weinstein, one of his lawyers said after visiting him Thursday at Bellevue.

"He has not given up by any stretch of the imagination," said defense attorney Arthur Aidala. "He wants to fight California, and he wants to win his appeal here. That's his plan."

Tour, festival cancellations ramp up due to virus outbreak

Tours, awards shows, conventions and festivals are announcing cancellations and postponements daily due to the new coronavirus outbreak, causing a major impact on entertainment events both in the States and elsewhere.

Rock band The Who postponed their UK and Ireland tour that was scheduled to start Monday and run through April 8.

The city of Houston ordered the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, a major concert series in Texas, to close early, canceling upcoming shows by Lizzo, Chris Stapleton and Keith Urban.

Some organizers were citing recommendations from local health officials or state-issued guidance on large events.

Disneyland says it's closing its California parks starting Saturday over coronavirus concerns

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Disneyland says it's closing its California parks starting Saturday over coronavirus concerns.