Stars join Cyndi Lauper's benefit concert for homeless youth

NEW YORK | Taylor Swift, Cher, Billie Eilish, LL Cool J and Dolly Parton are adding their voices to Cyndi Lauper's annual concert to combat youth homelessness, an issue the "True Colors" singer says has only gotten worse during the pandemic.

"You can say 'Stay home, protect yourself.' What do you do if you've got no home?" Lauper told The Associated Press. "I think it's time that we make sure all young people have access to lifesaving services without fear of violence or discrimination."

Her Home for the Holidays benefit concert will premiere Friday on Lauper's TikTok channel at 8 p.m. EST, with an additional stream Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on Lauper's YouTube and Facebook handles. This year's concert will be free to watch, with donations encouraged.

The lineup also includes Adam Lambert, Amanda Shires & Jason Isbell, Bette Midler, Billy Porter, Boy George, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, Carson Kressley, Harvey Fierstein, Henry Rollins, Jackson Browne, Judy Gold, Kim Petras, King Princess, Meg Myers, Phoebe Bridgers, Sharon Osbourne, Shea Diamond and Whoopi Goldberg.

Lauper, whose hits include "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" and "Time After Time," started the nonprofit LGBTQ advocacy organization that would become True Colors United in 2008.

Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall expecting her 3rd child

LONDON | Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Zara Tindall is pregnant with her third child, her husband announced Wednesday.

Former rugby star Mike Tindall, who has two daughters with Zara — 6-year-old Mia and 2-year-old Lena — said he wanted their third child to be a boy.

"It's been a good week for me, had a little scan last week — third Tindall on its way," he said on a podcast he co-hosts. "I'd like a boy this time … I'll love it whether a boy or a girl -- but please be a boy."

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said the queen and her husband Philip are "delighted" by the news.

Zara Tindall, Princess Anne's only daughter, has spoken about two miscarriages she had in the past. On Wednesday, her husband said she is "always careful because of things that have happened in the past, and really looking forward to it."

While he declined to reveal the baby's due date, he joked about naming the child, saying "we're not sure what to do, Covi or Covina."

The queen already has eight great-grandchildren.

Budget analysts caution legislators on film subsidy growth

SANTA FE, N.M. | The budget and accountability office of New Mexico's Legislature is cautioning that the cost of film tax credit payments to producers such as Netflix could grow quickly and unpredictably in coming years.

A Legislative Finance Committee report on Tuesday said preliminary estimates indicate that new production commitments by Netflix, announced in November, could increase annual tax credit payouts by $25 million beginning next fiscal year.

The state expects to pay out nearly $100 million in film production tax credits in the coming fiscal year, starting in July 2021, and $147 million the following year.

Budget analysts say costs to taxpayers could quickly grow further through partnerships with the film industry, with no way for the state to mitigate spending.

"One example of which is Netflix, which recently announced doubling their production commitments — and that can increase film tax credit payouts," said Dawn Iglesias, staff economist at the Legislative Finance Committee, told a panel of lawmakers.

New Mexico offers a rebate of between 25% and 35% on in-state film production costs. In 2019, it increased incentive offerings to the film and television industry amid efforts to trim the state's economic reliance on federal funding and oil and natural gas development.

That legislation also increases the reporting requirements to determine the effectiveness of the film production tax credit.