The Batman' resumes UK production after positive COVID case

The U.K. production of “The Batman” is starting up again after being shut down earlier this month when an individual tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. said Thursday that filming had resumed after a hiatus for quarantine precautions. The studio has not identified the person who had the virus.

Robert Pattinson stars in the film from director Matt Reeves which had been on hiatus for almost six months because of the coronavirus pandemic. The positive case came just three days after “The Batman” had initially resumed shooting.

“The Batman” was originally supposed to hit theaters in June 2021 but was pushed back to October 2021 because of the delays.

Keith Urban finds musical connections across genre lines

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — This year was poised to be a busy one for Keith Urban, with a full year of touring as well as a Las Vegas residency. He wasn’t sure when he’d have time to finish his next album “Speed of Now Part 1” when the coronavirus pandemic halted live performances in March.

“It ended up being the time I needed, not the way in which I wished I’d gotten the time,” said the globe-trotting country star, who is nominated for three CMA Awards in November, including entertainer of the year.

But the downtime forced him back into the studio, where he connected with a kindred spirit in singer-songwriter Breland, whose urban-rural fusion “My Truck” was blowing up online. The pair co-wrote two songs for Urban’s album, which is out Friday, including “Out the Cage” featuring Breland’s vocals and Nile Rodgers’ rhythmic guitar.

Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett tie for top prize at ACMs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — In surprise twist that fit an unexpected year of firsts, Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett tied for entertainer of the year at the Academy of Country Music Awards, the first time the top prize has been split between two artists.

Underwood and Rhett seemed equally taken aback after host Keith Urban announced the tie at the awards show held at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday.

“Keith, what is happening right now?” Rhett asked, astounded, before thanking his family. Underwood appeared right after him remarking, “2020, man?” before adding, “I am more than happy to share this with Thomas Rhett.”

Texas man sentenced to prison for stalking Taylor Swift

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced an Austin, Texas, man to 30 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to stalking and sending threatening letters and emails to pop star Taylor Swift's former record label.

According to records filed in federal court, Eric Swarbrick was given the sentence during a hearing Wednesday in Nashville. The terms of the sentence, which also includes three years of supervised release, were agreed on by prosecutors in a plea agreement that Swarbrick entered in 2019.

The complaint said Swarbrick sent over 40 letters and emails to Big Machine Label Group in 2018, asking the CEO to introduce him to Swift. Over time the letters became more violent and threatening. On three occasions Swarbrick drove to Nashville to personally deliver them.