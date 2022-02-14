Report: Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes to host Oscars
LOS ANGELES | After three years without a host, the Oscars are reportedly making up for lost time with three hosts for this year's awards: Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes are in final talks to host the 94th Academy Awards, the trade publication Variety reported Monday.
Reports say that each actor will be responsible for one hour of the three-hour broadcast, airing live on ABC on March 27. Neither the academy nor representatives for Schumer, Hall and Sykes immediately responded to request for comment by The Associated Press. The hosts will be confirmed Tuesday morning on "Good Morning America."
"Girls Trip" producer Will Packer is producing this year's ceremony. Hall has been in several of Packer's movies, including "Think Like a Man" and "Little."
The show is hoping to rebound from the dismal viewership of last year's broadcast, which was both an all-time low and the norm for pandemic-era awards shows. In addition to bringing back starry hosts and bumping the best picture nominees to a set ten, the Academy is also hoping to spike interest through social media voting for a "fan favorite" movie that will be announced during the show, as well as a chance to win a trip to Los Angeles for the ceremony.
Judge dismisses Palin's libel lawsuit against New York Times
NEW YORK | A judge said Monday he'll dismiss a libel lawsuit that former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin filed against The New York Times, claiming the newspaper damaged her reputation with an editorial falsely linking her campaign rhetoric to a mass shooting.
U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff made the ruling with a jury still deliberating at a New York City trial where the former Alaska governor and vice-presidential candidate testified last week.
The judge said Palin had failed to show that The Times had acted out of malice, something required in libel lawsuits involving public figures.
U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff said he let jury deliberations continue in case his decision winds up being reversed on appeal.
"This is the kind of case that inevitably goes up on appeal," Rakoff said in an explanation from the bench.
Lawyers for both Palin and The Times declined to immediately comment on the judge's decision.
Palin sued The Times in 2017, claiming the newspaper had damaged her career as a political commentator and consultant with the editorial about gun control published after U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, a Louisiana Republican, was wounded when a man with a history of anti-GOP activity opened fire on a Congressional baseball team practice in Washington.
