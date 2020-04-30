Gigi Hadid expects first child with Zayn Malik in September LOS ANGELES | Gigi Hadid is about to strut into motherhood.

The supermodel’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, confirmed with on Wednesday that her daughter is pregnant. She is expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik, a former member of One Direction.

Yolanda Hadid said the baby is due in September.

Hadid’s mother said she is thrilled with the news of her daughter’s pregnancy and becoming a grandmother, or oma.

Alabama student names NASA’s first Mars helicopter

NORTHPORT, Ala. | An Alabama high school student named NASA’s first Mars helicopter that will be deployed to the red planet later this summer.

Ingenuity, the name submitted by Vaneeza Rupani, was selected for the 4 pound solar-powered helicopter, NASA said in a statement on Wednesday. The name coined by the junior at Tuscaloosa County High School in Northport was just one of 28,000 names submitted in NASA’s “Name the Rover” essay contest for K-12 students across the United States.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said Ingenuity “encapsulates the values that our helicopter tech demo will showcase.”

LeBron James to honor Class of 2020 with all-star event

NEW YORK | LeBron James is putting together an all-star event to honor and celebrate the high school class of 2020, which has had its graduation season upended by the coronavirus pandemic.

The LeBron James Family Foundation, XQ Institute and The Entertainment Industry Foundation on Wednesday announced that the one-hour special, “Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020,” will air simultaneously on NBC, ABC, CBS and FOX on May 16. The event will pay tribute to high schoolers graduating this year and will include appearances by James, Pharrell Williams, the Jonas Brothers and H.E.R.

PBS Memorial Day concert shifts to TV event due to virus

NEW YORK | The coronavirus has wiped out plans to bring tens of thousand of people to the U.S. Capitol for the annual Memorial Day weekend concert shown on PBS, but organizers are pressing ahead went a revamped event.

Performers like Trace Adkins, Cynthia Erivo, Renee Fleming and Christopher Jackson will appear on television in songs recorded remotely, in some cases from the Capitol grounds, obeying social distancing requirements.

When the outbreak began, Colbert said he began planning on dual tracks — either a live concert or a pre-recorded television event. He shifted to the latter plan when the government officially nixed the concert about a month ago. None of the committed participants backed away, he said.

Actors Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise return as co-hosts.

Mantegna has been a part of the event since 2002, when he was asked to read what some New York City firefighters had written about the Sept. 11 terrorist attack, with the National Symphony Orchestra playing behind him.

Being out in front of so many people “weakens the knees,” he said.