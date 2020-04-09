SNL to air show, observe social distancing

LOS ANGELES | “Saturday Night Live” will be back on the air this weekend with a show that abides by social distancing rules.

The comedy sketch show will include a “Weekend Update” news segment and original content from “SNL” cast members, NBC said Thursday.

The material will be produced remotely, the network said, in compliance with efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Feds deny claims of misconduct in admissions case

BOSTON | Federal prosecutors denied allegations that investigators deliberately withheld and fabricated evidence to entrap actress Lori Loughlin, her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, and other prominent parents charged with cheating the college admissions process.

Prosecutors told a judge in a legal document filed late Wednesday that he should reject the parents’ attempt to dismiss the charges, calling their claims of government misconduct “baseless.”

Lawyers for the parents have accused investigators of bullying their informant into lying and then concealing evidence that would support the parents’ claim that they believed the payments were legitimate donations.

Author Reynolds offers online projects for kids

NEW YORK | Author Jason Reynolds, the country’s National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature, had expected his work to keep him on the road.

Instead, Reynolds and the Library of Congress are among those organizing a monthly “Grab The Mic” newsletter and an online video project for kids at home during the coronavirus pandemic. The video series is biweekly and is called “Write. Right. Rite.”

“Due to the current changes in our way of life, my approach as Ambassador has had to change, too,” Reynolds said in a statement. “My role and goal is to get young people to express themselves.”

Rich Eisen’s show to begin 2-month run on NBCSN

Rich Eisen’s weekday talk show will have a new home for the next two months.

NBC Sports Network announced Thursday that “The Rich Eisen Show” will air on the channel beginning Monday.

The show, which started in October 2014, is based out of Los Angeles and attracts an eclectic mix of guests from sports and entertainment.

“I’ve known folks at NBC for quite some time and they have known about the show,” Eisen said. “With NBC having the NFL and other sports associated with it as well as the different shows with NBC/Universal, it is something I am looking forward to.”