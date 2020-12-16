On a mission: Tom Cruise insists on social distancing on set

LONDON | Tom Cruise has launched an expletive-laden rant at colleagues on the set of his latest "Mission: Impossible" movie, after he reportedly spotted two workers failing to respect social distancing rules.

In audio released by the Sun tabloid, the 58-year-old Hollywood star can be heard warning that anyone caught not following the rules to stay at least 6.5 feet away from others will be fired.

"If I see you doing it again, you're f—-ing gone and if anyone on this crew does it, that's it," he is heard saying on the audio recorded during filming in Britain. "That's it. No apologies."

During his outburst at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, which is around 30 miles north of London, Cruise catalogued the difficulties he and everyone in the film industry are facing during the coronavirus pandemic. The timing of the outburst was not clear, though the Sun said production of the movie returned to Britain two weeks ago.

Sales top 3 million for Barack Obama's 'A Promised Land'

NEW YORK | Just a month after publication, Barack Obama's "A Promised Land" is well on its way to becoming the best-selling president memoir in modern times.

Crown announced Wednesday that sales have topped 3.3 million copies in the U.S. and Canada, within range of Bill Clinton's "My Life" and George W. Bush's "Decision Points," both of which have sold between 3.5 million and 4 million. "Personal Memoirs of Ulysses Grant" sold hundreds of thousands of copies when published in the 1880s, and remains in print, but there are no precise records of its total sales.

"A Promised Land," the first of two planned volumes, cover Obama's election in 2008 and much of his first term. No release date has been set for the second book. Previous works, written before he became president, include the million sellers "Dreams from My Father" and "The Audacity of Hope."