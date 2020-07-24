LOS ANGELES — Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his pop star wife Ciara are now parents to a baby boy.

The couple announced Friday the birth of their son named Win Harrison Wilson on Instagram. They both shared from their accounts that their son was born Thursday and weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce.

Ciara posted video footage from the hospital of her holding her baby while in bed shortly after his birth. The singer sang "Happy Birthday" to him while sporting a black mask.

"Happy Birthday WIN!!! Mommy & Daddy Love You!" the couple posted on their social media accounts.

Win is the second child for the couple, who married in 2016 in England. Ciara gave birth to Sienna Princess Wilson the following year. Ciara has a young son from a previous relationship with rapper Future.

Mel Gibson has recovered after coronavirus hospitalization

LOS ANGELES — Mel Gibson spent a week in a Los Angeles hospital in April after testing positive for COVID-19, his representative said Friday.

The 64-year-old actor and director has completely recovered and is doing "great" according to the rep. He also said Gibson has tested negative "numerous times" since then.

Gibson is the latest in a long string of high profile figures to go public with coronavirus diagnoses and recoveries including Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, George Stephanopoulos and the singer Pink.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and even be fatal.

The U.S. has more than 4 million known cases of the coronavirus, with more than 140,000 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Costas joins CNN to talk on intersection of news and sports

NEW YORK — Time to cut a conversation with Bob Costas short. The new boss — CNN chief Jeff Zucker — is calling on the other line.

Costas, who ended his 40-year hitch at NBC Sports more than a year ago, this week signed on as a CNN contributor to offer commentary on the intersection of news and sports.

Costas made some appearances on CNN before he was formally signed as a contributor, talking about the return of baseball from the coronavirus lockdown with Michael Smerconish and the involvement of sports figures in social protest with Don Lemon.

As those examples illustrate, his role is to opine when sports news moves onto the front pages. With sports attempting to return, Washington's football team ditching the "Redskins" name and baseball players kneeling to support Black Lives Matter at the start of their season, there's plenty of fodder.

Court orders 4th sentencing for actress in 2010 fatal crash

A former "Melrose Place" actress who has already served a sentence for a fatal drunken driving crash could go back to prison.

The complicated legal history of the case against Amy Locane includes three sentences imposed by two judges, as well as numerous appeals. It stems from a crash in March 2010 that killed Helene Seeman and seriously injured her husband, Fred, as they turned into their driveway in Montgomery Township in central New Jersey.

Locane's case has bounced around the New Jersey court system for several years as prosecutors have sought a longer sentence than the one initially imposed by a judge in 2013.

This week, an appeals court ruled that a different judge incorrectly resentenced her last year, and sent the case back for another sentencing.

The ruling issued Wednesday also rejected Locane's argument that sentencing her again violates double jeopardy protections since she's already completed her sentence and parole term.

James Wronko, Locane's attorney, said Friday he would appeal to the state Supreme Court, a process that could take several months to play out.