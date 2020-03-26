Meghan to narrate Disney nature film in first post-royal job

LONDON — Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has her first post-royal job: narrating a Disney documentary about elephants.

Disney announced Thursday that the duchess, who is married to Britain's Prince Harry, is lending her voice to "Elephant," to be released April 3 on the Disney+ streaming service. It's one of a series of animal- and nature-themed features released to mark Earth Month.

The film follows an elephant family on a 1,000-mile journey across the Kalahari Desert.

Harry and Meghan shocked the world in January by announcing that they were quitting as senior royals, relinquishing official duties and seeking financial independence. Since late last year they have been based on Vancouver Island, and will officially end royal duties on March 31.

The grandson of Queen Elizabeth II married the American actress Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle in May 2018, in a ceremony watched by millions around the world. The couple later said they found scrutiny by the British media — which they said tipped into harassment — intolerable.

Will Smith says he's humbled by rapper's tribute music video

LOS ANGELES — Will Smith says he was "humbled and honored" after rapper Joyner Lucas released a tribute song honoring his career work.

Lucas released the music video for his track "Will" on Monday. In the video, the rapper paid homage to Smith through a reenactment of the actor's biggest projects including the "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," "Bad Boys," "Men in Black" and "Pursuit of Happyness."

Smith on Wednesday shared a clip of "Will" with his nearly 44 million followers on Instagram. He personally thanked Lucas in a separate video on social media, calling the rapper's song "creative."

Smith also said he hopes to meet Lucas one day. In a post, Lucas said he needed to "take a cold shower and wake up. I'm dreaming right now."

"Will" is a single from Lucas' debut studio album "ADHD," which releases on Friday.

Golden Globes amend eligibility rules due to virus

NEW YORK — The Golden Globes will accept movies submissions without a theatrical release for the first time due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Thursday.

The press association, which puts on the annual award show, said films that are first released on television or a streaming service will be eligible for January's Globes. Usually, the Globes mandate that a film play for a week in a Los Angeles theater or on pay-per-view, as well as have an official screening for its voting members.

The press association said the eligibility change was temporary and would last from March 15 to April 30, "with this period subject to later review and extension."

The Academy Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences have yet to announce a similar move. The Oscars specify that a film must have a seven-day run in a commercial Los Angeles County theater with at least three screenings a day. That rule has for several years come under scrutiny because of the rise of streaming services that would sometimes prefer their films went straight to paying subscribers.

The film academy last week said it was "evaluating all aspects of this uncertain landscape."