Kanye West attends Chicago protest, donates $2M

Kanye West has donated $2 million to support the families and legal teams for George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

A representative for the rapper confirmed that some of the money donated would fully cover college tuition costs for Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter, Gianna. Floyd died last month after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on his neck for more than eight minutes as he pleaded for air.

West marched with protesters in his hometown of Chicago on Thursday night.

Meghan speaks out on racial divisions in United States

LONDON | Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has shared her sadness about racial divisions in the United States, telling students at her former high school that she felt moved to speak out because the life of George Floyd mattered.

Meghan told graduates at Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles that she wrestled with the question of what to tell them given the days of protests after the May 25 death of Floyd, a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white police officer pressed a knee on his neck in Minneapolis.

She said her nervousness arose because her words would be “picked apart,” but she decided to speak anyway.

The former Meghan Markle, who is biracial, said the unrest reminded her of the riots that took place in her hometown of Los Angeles after police officers were acquitted in the video-taped beating of Rodney King in 1992.

Composers Williams, Morricone honored for film scores

MADRID | A Spanish foundation on Friday awarded one of the country’s most prestigious awards to composers Ennio Morricone and John Williams for their film work.

The jury that decides the Princess of Asturias Awards said the Italian and American composers “have enriched hundreds of films with their talent.”

The pair “demonstrate complete mastery of composition as well as narrative, building emotion, tension and lyricism at the service of cinematographic images.”

Williams, 88, has scored movies such as “Star Wars,” “Jaws,” the “Indiana Jones” series and the first three “Harry Potter” films.

Morricone, 91, has over the past seven decades created more than 400 scores for cinema and television.

Influncer Jake Paul faces charges after Arizona mall riot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. | Social media influencer Jake Paul faces misdemeanor charges following a riot at a mall outside Phoenix, police said Thursday. Paul, who has 20 million followers, says he was merely trying to find people protesting against the death of George Floyd.

Paul, 23, was identified as a participant in a riot last Saturday night at Scottsdale Fashion Square and has been charged with criminal trespass and unlawful assembly, the Scottsdale Police Department said.

Police determined that “Paul was present after the protest was declared an unlawful assembly and the rioters were urged to leave the area by police.” He entered and remained inside of the mall when it was closed, police said.