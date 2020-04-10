Sean Penn wants to 'save lives' with free COVID-19 testing

MALIBU, Calif. | After nearly a decade of helping communities in distress abroad, Sean Penn is joining the fight against the coronavirus much closer to home.

The Oscar winner's disaster relief organization CORE has teamed up with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's office and the city's fire department to safely distribute free drive-thru COVID-19 test sites for those with qualifying symptoms. He along with his staff wearing hazard suits also are administering tests in his home city of Malibu.

Penn hopes the program can "save lives and alleviate depletion of resources" through the efforts of CORE, which stands for Community Organized Relief Effort. His non-profit organization stepped in to help rebuild Haiti after the 2010 earthquake and the devastating Hurricane Matthew.

So far, CORE has provided more than 6,500 free tests since March 30. The organization is operating at four sites with plans of expanding and will manage a new location in Los Angeles starting Friday.

Louisville Orchestra launches site for virtual performances

LOUISVILLE, Ky. | The Louisville Orchestra launched a new website page where people can watch virtual performances by musicians.

The move comes after the orchestra canceled the end of its concert season due to the coronavirus pandemic. The webpage is a way for the orchestra to share music and connect with people who are confined due to social distancing requirements, the organization said in a statement.

The webpage will include videos of performances, interviews, instrument demonstrations and other content.

In one of the latest videos added this week, music director Teddy Abrams and concertmaster Gabriel Lefkowitz perform a virtuoso duet of "Perpetuum Mobile" by Franz Ries.

Los Angeles adds new sexual battery count against Weinstein

LOS ANGELES | Los Angeles prosecutors have charged imprisoned former film producer Harvey Weinstein with an additional count of felony sexual battery by restraint.

The district attorney's office said the charge was filed over allegations the former movie mogul sexually assaulted a woman at a Beverly Hills hotel in May 2010. The woman was initially interviewed by detectives as a corroborating witness but recently provided details showing her alleged assault occurred within the 10-year statute of limitations.

The charge has been added to a Los Angeles case that alleges Weinstein sexually assaulted two women in separate incidents in 2013.

Weinstein, 68, was convicted in February of rape and sexual assault in New York and is serving a 23-year prison sentence. He recently overcame a bout with coronavirus. It is unknown when he will be transported to face the charges in Los Angeles.

Former Fox execs stay free on $15M bond each in soccer case

NEW YORK | Two former 21st Century Fox Inc. executives were allowed to remain free on $15 million appearance bonds, three days after they were indicted as part of the U.S. government's investigation of soccer corruption.

Hernan Lopez and Carlos Martinez were arraigned Thursday on wire fraud and money laundering charges in connection with alleged payments to officials of the South American governing body CONMEBOL. The indictment, unsealed Monday, also contended they made illegal payments to win broadcast rights for Fox to the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

Lopez and Martinez pleaded not guilty, as did the sports marketing company Full Play Group SA, which also is charged with racketeering.

Lopez was CEO of Fox International Channels, a 21st Century Fox subsidiary, and Martinez was president of Fox International Channels and an executive of Fox Latin American Channel Inc.