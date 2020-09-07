Prince Harry repays taxpayer money for UK home renovation

LONDON | Prince Harry has repaid $3.2 million in British taxpayers' money that was used to renovate the home in Windsor intended for him and his wife Meghan before they gave up royal duties and moved to California.

A spokesman for the couple said Monday that Harry had made a contribution to the Sovereign Grant, the public money that goes to the royal family. He said the contribution "fully covered the necessary renovation costs of Frogmore Cottage," near Queen Elizabeth II's Windsor Castle home, west of London.

He said Frogmore Cottage will remain the home of Harry and Meghan, also known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, when they visit the U.K.

Royal accounts for 2019 show that 2.4 million pounds was spent renovating the house, including structural work, rewiring and new flooring. Harry and Meghan agreed to pay back the money and start paying rent as part of the plans drawn up when they quit as senior working royals in March.

They recently bought a house in Santa Barbara, California and last week announced a deal with Netflix to produce a range of films and series for the streaming service.

New Mexico film industry to resume some production work

SANTA FE, N.M. | New Mexico officials approved the start of production work by film crews in a sign the industry could soon be back in business after a suspension because of the coronavirus.

Film companies will follow specific guidelines created by a industry task force as they resume, The Santa Fe New Mexican reported Saturday.

The companies will also be required to adhere to public health rules for all businesses in the state, including a face mask mandate, social distancing and frequent hand-washing.

Pecos said "several hundred" of the 1,500 crew members in the film workers union have returned to work.

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has not yet announced when public health restrictions will be eased to allow filmmaking to fully resume.

"It may be a matter of weeks. It may be a matter of months," Pecos said, noting the union supports the governor's health mandates.

The New Mexico Film Office adopted guidelines for film production companies and workers that were drafted by members of the industry. All cast and crew members are expected to wear masks as often as possible while submitting to regular virus testing. The rules also require the presence of a COVID-19 compliance officer.

Each company must draft a plan to ensure worker safety, Pecos said.

The state Economic Development Department said about 80 film productions were shot in New Mexico in fiscal year 2020, bringing nearly $400 million into the state economy.

The figure was a decrease from fiscal year 2019, when the state received $525 million in direct spending by film productions.

"Aspects of the film and television industry are already back to work, including pre-production work, set construction, location scouting, etc., with required COVID-safe practices in place," Economic Development Department spokesman Bruce Krasnow said in an email.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

'Tenet' tallies $20.2M as Americans step back into theaters

NEW YORK | In a litmus test for American moviegoing in the pandemic, Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" brought in an estimated $20.2 million through the holiday weekend in U.S. and Canadian theaters.

The result could be greeted as either the rejuvenation of U.S. cinemas — more Americans went to the movies this weekend than they have in nearly six months — or a reflection of drastically lowered standards for Hollywood's top blockbusters given the circumstances.

About 70% of U.S. movie theaters are currently open; those in the country's top markets, Los Angeles and New York, remain closed. Theaters that are operating are limiting audiences to a maximum of 50% capacity to distance moviegoers from one another. "Tenet" played in 2,810 North American locations, about three-fourths of what most major releases typically launch in.

Warner Bros. has emphasized that the usual opening-weekend calculus is out the window. Few onlookers felt it was possible to gauge how "Tenet" would open. The film, which cost $200 million to make and at least $100 million to market, will need to get close to $500 million to break even.

Discovery Channel's 'Deadliest Catch' vessel docks in Hawaii

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii | A renowned fishing vessel featured on the Discovery Channel's "Deadliest Catch" series docked off the coast of the Big Island on Friday as filming wraps up.

The 128-foot vessel named The Cornelia Marie and its crew anchored in Kailua Bay as they finish filming the second season of "Deadliest Catch: Bloodline," West Hawaii Today reported.

Hawaii Island Film Commissioner Justin Finestone said filming for the spin-off show began in early August following the quarantine of the mainland crew and has taken place mostly on private property.

"Their productions tend to be very safe because they have to follow industry guidelines — they take all the precautions that the CDC has out there that we all take in our daily lives and they ramp it up to a higher a level," Finestone said.

He also said the crew hires local people and contributes to the economy by spending money on food, lodging and other things.

The show follows fishermen Josh Harris, Casey McManus and Jeff Silva as they investigate old fishing charts near the Big Island left by Josh's late father, Phil Harris.

"We couldn't do this without the support of the community around here — especially the entire state of Hawaii supporting what Josh and I and Jeff are doing right now," McManus said.

"I can't thank everyone enough that's met us or that has had to deal with us — like for helping, showing us the right way it's done out here. I love it. I appreciate it. I'm thankful for you guys. Thank you very much man," Harris said.