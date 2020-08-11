Fire engulfs cooking show star Rachael Ray’s home

NEW YORK | A massive fire engulfed cooking show star Rachael Ray’s New York home, authorities said.

As many as 16 local fire departments responded to the fire at Ray’s home in Lake Luzerne, New York, which started around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to Brian LaFlure, fire coordinator for the Warren County Office of Emergency Services.

No one in Ray’s household or from the responding firefighters were injured, LaFlure said.

Antonio Banderas says he has COVID-19

NEW YORK | Antonio Banderas said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is celebrating his 60th birthday in quarantine.

The Spanish actor announced his positive test in an Instagram post on Monday. Banderas said he would spend his time in isolation reading, writing and “making plans to begin to give meaning to my 60th year to which I arrive full of enthusiasm.”

Earlier this year, Banderas was nominated for the Academy Award for best actor for his performance in Pedro Almodóvar’s “Pain & Glory.”

Jolie seeks removal of private judge in Pitt divorce case

LOS ANGELES | Angelina Jolie asked Monday that the private judge overseeing her divorce from Brad Pitt be disqualified from the case because of insufficient disclosures of his business relationships with one of Pitt’s attorneys.

In a filing in Los Angeles Superior Court, Jolie argues that Judge John W. Ouderkirk should be taken off the divorce case that she filed in 2016 because he was too late and not forthcoming enough about other cases he was hired for involving Pitt attorney Anne C. Kiley.

It says that during the Jolie-Pitt proceedings Ouderkirk has “failed to disclose the cases that demonstrated the current, ongoing, repeat-customer relationship between the judge and Respondent’s counsel.”

Larry Wilmore, Amber Ruffin anchor weekly late-night shows

LOS ANGELES | Peacock is launching a pair of weekly late-night comedy series with Larry Wilmore and Amber Ruffin to focus on current events.

“We can’t wait to write sketches, songs and jokes about this terrible time we call now!”” Ruffin said in a statement Monday announcing the “The Amber Ruffin Show.”

Wilmore is a sitcom creator (“The Bernie Mac Show,” “grown-ish”) who’s also known for his on-camera Comedy Central work that included the 2015-16 “The Nightly Show.” His Peacock show is as-yet untitled.