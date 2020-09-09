‘Walking Dead’ to be laid to rest in 2022, spin-offs rise

LOS ANGELES | The end is coming for “The Walking Dead,” but not until 2022.

The AMC series that became a franchise with current and planned spin-offs will wrap with an 11th season spanning 24 episodes and two years, the channel said Wednesday.

The series has yet to air six episodes that are part of an expanded 10th season. Those are set for early next year.

‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ will end in 2021

LOS ANGELES | Who do we keep up with now? After more than a decade, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” will be ending its run next year.

“It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye” to the reality show, Kim Kardashian West and other members of the extended Kardashian-Jenner family said in a statement Tuesday.

“We’ve decided as a family to end this very special journey,” said their social media statement, without further explanation about the move.

Man broke into Eminem’s home, wanted to ‘kill him’

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. | A man who broke into Eminem’s suburban Detroit home in April told the rapper that “he was there to kill him,” a police officer testified Wednesday.

A judge found enough evidence to send Matthew Hughes to trial on charges of home invasion and malicious destruction of property.

Hughes wasn’t armed when he was discovered in Eminem’s home in Clinton Township, Michigan. Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, was sleeping and thought the man was his nephew.

Joe Exotic formally requests pardon, maintains innocence

OKLAHOMA CITY | A former Oklahoma zookeeper sentenced to 22 years in prison for his role in a murder-for-hire plot and violating federal wildlife laws has formally requested a pardon.

Attorneys for Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as “Joe Exotic,” filed his application Tuesday with the U.S. Department of Justice. In it, attorneys for Maldonado-Passage, 57, say he maintains his innocence and that he was “railroaded and betrayed” by others.