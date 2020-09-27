Nearly a year after sudden exit, Shepard Smith returns to TV

NEW YORK | Two weeks shy of a year after abruptly quitting Fox News Channel with a declaration that “truth will always matter,” Shepard Smith returns to television this week at his unexpected new home.

He begins a general interest nightly newscast Wednesday at 7 p.m. on the financial network CNBC, putting him back in the time slot he loved before Fox moved him to the afternoon seven years ago.

The 56-year-old newsman, a Fox News original who joined that network at its start in 1996, says he's relishing the fresh start.

“We're going to come out and do just the news,” he said. “We're not planning to do any analysis in our news hour. We're going to have journalists, reporters, sound and video. We're going to have newsmakers and experts ... but no pundits. We're going to leave the opinion to others. It's exactly what I've been wanting to do. It's what I've been working at for 30 years.”

Attenborough gives shark tooth to 7-year-old Prince George

LONDON | Veteran broadcaster and naturalist David Attenborough has given Britain’s Prince George a giant shark tooth fossil after a private viewing of his new documentary at Kensington Palace.

Photos released by the palace showed the 7-year-old prince looking intrigued as he looked at the tooth from a carcharocles megalodon, a species that lived more than 3 million years ago and was three times the size of modern great white sharks.

Attenborough, 94, found the tooth during a family holiday to Malta in the late 1960s.

Attenborough, who spent his childhood collecting fossils and other natural specimens, visited the palace for a private viewing of his new environmental documentary with George's father, Prince William.

Valentino closes Milan Fashion Week with lush live show

MILAN | It’s been a season of disruption at Milan Fashion Week.

The hybrid live-virtual formula meant anyone from their homes could watch delightful videos like Moschino’s marionette fashion show, created with the help of Jim Henson Studios, and featuring models wearing tiny Moschino creations while Anna Wintour and other top fashion editors nodded from the front row.

But even those who did virtual shows acknowledge that no video and no photos can replace the energy generated by a live runway show. Fendi, Dolce&Gabbana, Max Mara, Salvatore Ferragamo and Valentino were among the top fashion houses who kept a physical presence this round — despite the absence of editors and buyers from major markets like the United States and Asia.

'Beginning' triumphs at San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain

SAN SEBASTIÁN, Spain | Georgian writer-director Dea Kulumbegashvili’s first feature film “Beginning” triumphed at Spain’s San Sebastian International Film Festival, scooping up four of its top prizes including best film and best director.

The story about a community of Jehovah’s Witnesses in a isolated village in Georgia amid the aftermath of an extremist attack also won best screenplay and best actress for Ia Sukhitashvili in the awards ceremony Saturday night.

“Beginning,” a Franco-Georgian co-production directed by the 34-year-old Kulumbegashvili, was originally set to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, which was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The San Sebastian festival in northern Spain went ahead but under coronavirus distancing restrictions, including showing fewer films and having reduced occupancy for theaters.